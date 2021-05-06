Fisker Launches New Resource For Environmental, Social, And Governance Policy, Practices And Reporting

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions - today launched a new online resource in support of its commitment to the highest standards of ESG.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions - today launched a new online resource in support of its commitment to the highest standards of ESG. Accessible by all through the company's web portal, the site will provide a centralized area dedicated entirely to its ESG practices, the release of its corporate and supplier ESG standards, and detailing the expectations of suppliers through the company's RSP. Adherence to the RSP will be one of the critical criteria for supplier selection on all Fisker vehicles, starting with the Ocean SUV.

"At Fisker, we are working towards a cleaner future for all, and ESG is the green thread running through everything we do as we fulfill our mission to create the world's most sustainable vehicles," said Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO of Fisker, Inc. "Implementing transparent and measurable goals for our ESG strategy is critical for building trusted and mutually beneficial relationships with all our stakeholders."

Fisker performed its first materiality assessment based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG) by surveying all company employees. This assessment focused the SDG strategy on what is materially pertinent to the business and its functions, providing authenticity and relevance to corporate objectives and targets, and assigning those metrics to each department.

Furthering its commitment to social and responsible governance, the company is hiring and developing a diverse global workforce. Corporate headcount has grown from 80 employees at the time of the company's public listing in October 2020 to over 200 people today.

The company's hiring process focuses on finding the best person for the job while ensuring our workforce matches the diversity of our future customer base and reinforces our global perspective as a business. This commitment is readily apparent in the appointment of women to senior level and high-visibility positions throughout Fisker and further reflected in the diversity of its board of directors.

