Fisker Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Fisker Inc. (FSR) ("Fisker") - developer of the world's most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles - announced today that Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will participate in the Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Mr. Fisker's "Fireside Chat" will be hosted on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 1:10 p.m. ET to 1:40 p.m. ET and will be webcasted. To register for and access the event, please click here.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com - and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006227/en/