Fisker Announces Cashless Redemption Of Public Warrants

Fisker Inc. (FSR) ("Fisker" or the "Company") - designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions - today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the "Public Warrants") to purchase shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Common Stock"), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated Aug. 9, 2018 (the "Warrant Agreement"), by and between the Company (f/k/a Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"), as part of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO"), for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the "Redemption Price"), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on April 19, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO are no longer outstanding and are not subject to this redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

In addition, in accordance with the Warrant Agreement, the Company's board of directors has elected to require that, upon delivery of the notice of redemption, all Public Warrants are to be exercised only on a "cashless basis." Accordingly, holders may no longer exercise Public Warrants and receive Common Stock in exchange for payment in cash of the $11.50 per warrant exercise price. Instead, a holder exercising a Public Warrant will be deemed to pay the $11.50 per warrant exercise price by the surrender of 0.5046 of a share of Common Stock (such fraction determined as described below) that such holder would have been entitled to receive upon a cash exercise of a Public Warrant. Accordingly, by virtue of the cashless exercise of the Public Warrants, exercising warrant holders will receive 0.4954 of a share of Common Stock for each Public Warrant surrendered for exercise. Any Public Warrants (including Public Warrants that are included in outstanding units) that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be delisted, void and no longer exercisable, and the holders will have no rights with respect to those Public Warrants, except to receive the Redemption Price (or as otherwise described in the redemption notice for holders who hold their Public Warrants in "street name").

"We are pleased to take this opportunity to redeem the outstanding public warrants on a cashless basis. As compared to a cash exercise, this not only limits dilution to our common shareholders, but we believe it to be simpler and less burdensome to holders of the public warrants, along with being reflective of our strong balance sheet and confidence in Fisker's business outlook," said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. "This action will streamline our capital structure in a less dilutive way than through a full cash exercise redemption and remove a majority of our warrant overhang."

As of March 18, 2021, approximately 7.7 million public warrants had been voluntarily exercised on a cash basis, generating approximately $89.0 million of cash proceeds to Fisker. Fisker has made the decision to reduce further dilution by electing to limit further warrant exercises on a cashless basis in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement as part of Fisker's right to redeem the public warrants. By electing to limit exercise of the remaining public warrants to a cashless basis, including the recent cashless exercise of all 9.36 million private warrants by the company's former sponsor, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation, the total dilutive impact to common shareholders will be limited to approximately 3.7% as compared to 7.2% under a cash exercise method.

The number of shares of Common Stock that each exercising warrant holder will receive by virtue of the cashless exercise (instead of paying the $11.50 per Public Warrant cash exercise price) was calculated in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and is equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product of the number of shares underlying the Public Warrants held by such warrant holder, multiplied by the difference between $22.79, the average last sale price of the Common Stock for the ten trading days ending on March 16, 2021, the third trading day prior to the date of the redemption notice (the "Fair Market Value") and $11.50, by (y) the Fair Market Value. If any holder of Public Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder's Public Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

At 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, the Company's outstanding units (the "Units") will be mandatorily separated into their component parts - one share of Common Stock and one-third of one Public Warrant - and the Public Warrants and Units will cease trading. As a result, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, each Unit holder's account, in lieu of Units, will reflect ownership of the number of shares of Common Stock underlying such holder's Units.

None of Fisker, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Public Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Public Warrants.

The shares of Common Stock underlying the Public Warrants have been registered by Fisker under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S‑1/A with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333‑249981).

Exercise of public warrants should be directed through the broker of the warrant holder. In addition to the broker, questions may also be directed to Morrow Sodali at (800) 662-5200 (for individuals) / (203) 658-9400 (for banks and brokerages) or at FSR.info@investor.morrowsodali.com. Or contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Reorganization Department, Telephone Number (917) 262-2378.

Additional information can be found on Fisker's Investor Relations website: http://investors.fiskerinc.com/resources/warrant-faq/default.aspx

