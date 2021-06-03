Fision Corporation Announces Closing Of The Acquisition Of Score, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FISION Corporation (OTC: FSSN), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management, sales enablement, and agile marketing technologies, has closed on the acquisition of Score, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FISION Corporation (OTC: FSSN), a leading provider of cloud-based digital asset management, sales enablement, and agile marketing technologies, has closed on the acquisition of Score, Inc. Scoreinc.com currently provides enterprise software business to business solutions for approximately 100 U.S. companies in the credit repair space.

On May 20, 2021 the Board of Directors of Fision unanimously voted to acquire 100% of the stock of Score, Inc and appoint Joshua Carmona, its CEO, to the Fision Board of Directors and as Fision's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Carmona has experience in the management and operation of enterprise software companies. The details of the transaction and the agreements are in an 8k that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 1, 2021.

Both companies believe that Fision's and Scoreinc.com are complimentary to each other and a combined product offering will be a value-added proposition to the enterprise customers of the respective companies.

The acquisition of Score should more than double the annual revenues of the Company in fiscal 2021 over 2020 and could make a significant contribution to becoming operationally cash flow positive in the short to medium term.

The Company intends to give a more comprehensive update on the progress of its surgery center project in Ft. Myers by the end of Q2. The Company has engaged Theodore Kalem of HRA Capital who has extensive experience in healthcare investment banking to assist with the execution of this project.

About FISION Corporation

FISION is the nation's leading provider of agile marketing software that simplifies collaboration across global organizations, and more effectively manages brand and marketing content. FISION's patented technology brings unrivaled capabilities to enterprise users across more than 20 countries, including some of the world's largest corporations in healthcare, hospitality, financial/insurance, software, and technology. For more information visit www.FisionOnline.com. Media Contact: email at IR@FisionOnline.com or 612-927-3700.

About Score, Inc.

Success in today's environment requires that businesses lead through increased complexity and volatility, drive operational excellence and enable collaboration across enterprise functions, to develop higher quality leadership and talent, and manage amidst constant change. The ScoreWay Credit Repair Business Solution integrates Score's secure, reliable, scalable SaaS (Software as a Service), it's proven world-class dispute process, bundled with its unique one-on-one coaching / mentoring and revenue generating services. For more information visit www.Scoreinc.com.

