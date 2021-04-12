Fishers Island Lemonade Launches First-Ever Line Extensions With Four New Premium Offerings

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishers Island Lemonade, a pioneer in the ready to drink category and one of the first craft cocktail brands in a can, is proud to announce the launch of four new delicious and high-quality family offerings: Spiked Tea, Pink Flamingo, Fizz and Spirit Pops. This introduction marks the first-ever line extension released since the original brand was launch by Bronya Shillo in 2014. A top-selling, full-flavor craft cocktail in a can, Fishers Island Lemonade continues to lead the charge within the category with a family of delicious, high-quality, spiked lemonade products that cater to all consumers.

Recognized by Drizly in 2020 as one of the fastest growing canned beverages, Fishers Island Lemonade is one of the only canned craft cocktail brands made with a dual-spirits base, combining premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemon and honey. Each of the new spiked lemonade offerings uses the original Fishers Island Lemonade recipe as the foundation for each varietal:

Fishers Island Spiked Tea, 7% ABV : A new twist on a classic, featuring a perfectly balanced half-and-half blend of the original spiked lemonade with fresh black tea.

: A new twist on a classic, featuring a perfectly balanced half-and-half blend of the original spiked lemonade with fresh black tea. Fishers Island Pink Flamingo, 7% ABV : Born out of strong consumer demand, this delicious blend combines the original vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade with real cranberry.

: Born out of strong consumer demand, this delicious blend combines the original vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade with real cranberry. Fishers Island Fizz, 5% ABV : A lighter, refreshing, effervescent version of the original premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade recipe.

: A lighter, refreshing, effervescent version of the original premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade recipe. Fishers Island Frozen Spirit Pops, 7% ABV: A unique, fun, and innovative offering to enjoy the great taste and flavor of Fishers Island Lemonade in a frozen treat. The frozen spirit pops are made with premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemon, and honey for a premium experience.

"Our new releases have been a long time coming. We've been featuring and serving the Spiked Tea, Pink Flamingo and Fishers Fizz as mixed drink recipes at our events for years. The overwhelming love for each made them the perfect choices when it came to deciding how to grow our brand from a single craft cocktail in a can to a family of delicious, full-flavor, high-quality spiked lemonade craft cocktails in a can. We then went a step further to innovate outside the can with our fun frozen spirit pop, which we cannot wait for everyone to taste. We are absolutely thrilled to share our Fishers Island Lemonade family portfolio with our loyal fanbase and new customers across all of our markets," said Founder Bronya Shillo.

In conjunction with the release of new products, Fishers Island Lemonade is also launching its first brand marketing campaign, "Find Your Island." The campaign features a mix of digital marketing, social media, and out-of-home advertising with a call-to-action inspiring consumers to enjoy Fishers Island Lemonade in their "happy place" whether that be spending time at the beach, by the pool, on a boat, playing golf, or relaxing at a backyard barbecue with good friends and family.

The recipe for the original Fishers Island Lemonade was inspired by the signature house cocktail, the "FIL", which was served at The Pequot Inn which Bronya's family owned and operated on Fishers Island, NY. It was there that Bronya had the visionary idea to package the Fishers Island Lemonade cocktail and put it in a can, allowing fans to take the delicious and distinctly flavorful cocktail with them wherever they went, providing new convenience and portability for the beginnings of the ready to drink category.

Fishers Island Lemonade has earned Gold Medals at the 2020 Denver International Spirits Competition, 2020 SIP Awards, and recognized by Impact as a Hot Prospect brand.

The full Fishers Island Lemonade family portfolio is gluten-removed and available in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. Convenient delivery options are available on Drizly and also available across the United States on direct-to-consumer e-commerce site. Fishers Island Lemonade Original (9% ABV), Fishers Island Spiked Tea (7% ABV), Fishers Island Pink Flamingo (7% ABV) and Fishers Island Fizz (5% ABV), are line priced with an SRP of $15.99 for a 4-pack of cans. The Fishers Island Frozen Spirit Pops (7% ABV), are available in a 10-pack with an SRP of $27.99. For more information please visit www.filemonade.com , and follow along on Instagram @filemonade ,or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FILemonade.com .

