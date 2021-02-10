Fisher Investments Earns Training Magazine's Top 100 Award For 2021

Firm's training programs recognized for being among the best worldwide for the third consecutive year.

CAMAS, Wash., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments has been honored with Training magazine's prestigious Top 100 Award for 2021, ranking #53 in this year's event. Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D). The award recognizes organizations with the most successful employee L&D programs in the world.

This is the third year in a row Training recognized Fisher Investments as a top employee-training provider. Training Top 100 ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs and is based on various factors and benchmarking statistics, including:

Scope of training programs provided

Detailed formal and informal training programs

Training linked to business/business unit goals

Training effectiveness

Business outcomes resulting from training

Total training budget and percentage of payroll

"We're honored to be recognized for our employee training and development programs three years in a row," said Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer Damian Ornani. "The Training Top 100 Award is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to building lifelong careers."

Chief Operating Officer, Steve Triplett, added: "Our customized L&D programs are one of the many ways we support our employees as they build rewarding Fisher careers. Recognition like this affirms our positive, engaging work environment, where employees can thrive while providing outstanding service to our clients. Our training programs continue to serve as key drivers for our success."

About Fisher Investments Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2020, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $159 billion in assets—over $101 billion for North American private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors, $16 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

