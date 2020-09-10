Fishbowl's Partnership With Olo Accelerates Online Ordering Optimization

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on the heels of the Engage rollout, Fishbowl has doubled-down on supporting restaurant digital marketing and online strategies through a new partnership with Olo .

Sales via online ordering have risen exponentially since March, and research indicates that demand for digital is here to stay. As leaders in both the restaurant industry and digital commerce, Fishbowl and Olo help restaurants remain engaged with guests, generate more revenue and retain brand equity.

Mutual customers of Fishbowl and Olo can:

See daily ordering statistics with advanced analytical tools.

Acquire new online customers.

Capture new e-club and loyalty members when they order online.

Engage 1:1 with guests to encourage reorders and to recoup canceled orders.

Deliver promotional offers that encourage frequency.

This combines with Fishbowl's existing best-in-class deliverability, highly engaged services team of restaurant marketing experts to extend in-house capabilities and amplify results.

"As the digital world becomes an ever increasing component of business success, Fishbowl is committed to helping our clients quickly optimize their online capabilities," said Andrew Feigenson, Fishbowl CEO, "Our digital products and services, enriched by our valued partnership with Olo, keep our clients connected to guests while ramping up traffic and revenue."

"Digital ordering has exploded in popularity and calls for new ways for restaurant teams to manage that growing demand," said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. "We're thrilled to partner with Fishbowl to help our mutual customers be more profitable and competitive."

Miller's Ale House is one of several mutual Fishbowl and Olo clients who will be using Fishbowl's online ordering accelerator services. "We are excited to expand the use of our valuable Olo data by adding digital ordering optimization to our Fishbowl service portfolio," said Andrea Von Utter, VP Marketing at Miller's. "Having all of the online data in one place will enable us to drive revenue by creating customer journeys that utilize the purchase and engagement behavior present in our Olo data. We look forward to exploring this new frontier."

About FishbowlFor more than 2 decades, Fishbowl has maximized restaurant marketing performance by helping brands realize the full potential of every guest. We elevate ROI by understanding core drivers of guest engagement and providing tools and services to amplify digital marketing strategies and increase profitability. With the launch of Engage, Fishbowl further accelerates digital touchpoints, forging a new, vibrant chapter in restaurant marketing. Relied on by more than 45,000 restaurants to effectively engage guests, Fishbowl is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with remote offices nationwide, as well as in the UK and India.

About OloOlo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points - from a brand's own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 300 brands, such as Applebee's (DIN), Checkers & Rally's, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili's (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny's (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo's Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®

