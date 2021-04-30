Fish & Richardson Obtains Settlement And License Agreement For Skull Shaver In Patent Infringement Dispute With Magicfly

BOSTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson obtained a settlement and license agreement for Skull Shaver, LLC, the market leader in uniquely designed and patented handheld electric shavers and personal grooming products, in a patent infringement lawsuit against Magicfly LLC.

In October 2020, Skull Shaver filed suit against eleven entities, including Magicfly, before the United States International Trade Commission in Washington, DC and the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas for infringement of U.S. Patent No. 8,726,528 ("the '528 Patent"). Skull Shaver alleged infringement of the '528 Patent, which protects Skull Shaver's novel electric shaver that provides versatility in handling and sensory feedback while shaving to allow users to Feel As You Shave®, by Magicfly's importation and sales of the Magicfly Women's Painless Hair Remover and Magicfly Rechargeable Waterproof Instant Hair Remover.

As part of the confidential settlement and license agreement, Magicfly and its affiliate entities agreed to take a license to the '528 Patent for the past importation and sales of the accused Magicfly products. Magicfly and its affiliate entities also agreed to discontinue sales of the accused products moving forward. The investigation and district court case remain active against the remaining companies accused of infringing Skull Shaver's '528 Patent.

The Fish team included Betty Chen, Benjamin Elacqua, Jeremy Saks, Thomas Fusco, Tracea Rice, and Rose Sun.

"We are thrilled to have secured this favorable settlement and license agreement for Skull Shaver," said Chen, principal in Fish's Silicon Valley office. "We look forward to continuing to represent Skull Shaver in their efforts to protect and assert the '528 Patent against companies who have infringed on this novel product."

