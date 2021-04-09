Fish & Richardson Named 2021 IP Boutique Firm Of The Year And ITC Firm Of The Year By Managing Intellectual Property

Firm also honored as regional Patent Contentious Firm of the Year (West) and Principals Betsy Flanagan and Frank Scherkenbach named Litigation Practitioners of the Year

BOSTON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson was named the 2021 IP Boutique Firm of the Year and International Trade Commission ("ITC") Firm of the Year by Managing Intellectual Property magazine, as well as the regional Patent Contentious (West) Firm of the Year. Managing IP also named principals Betsy Flanagan and Frank Scherkenbach Litigation Practitioners of the Year for Minnesota and Massachusetts, respectively.

Fish was honored with these awards following another successful year across every venue - garnering significant IP victories in district court, at the ITC, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish's litigation practice boasts a deep bench of trial lawyers with unrivaled expertise and skill. The firm's IP group, consisting of the firm's patent prosecution and counseling, post-grant, and trademark and copyright attorneys, have a rare combination of technical prowess and legal knowledge essential for providing top-notch IP representation.

Flanagan, who was recently named managing principal of Fish's Twin Cities office, focuses her practice on complex patent litigation, with an emphasis on life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical litigation, including Hatch-Waxman litigation. She has worked on a variety of technologies, including, pharmaceutical formulations, glaucoma drugs, hair growth agents, dermal fillers, nucleosides, antibodies, biologics, and sleep apnea devices. Flanagan has experience in all phases of litigation, including pre-filing due diligence, document collection and production, managing fact and expert discovery strategy, depositions, discovery hearings, claim construction hearings, and settlement.

Scherkenbach, who was recently admitted to the American College of Trial Lawyers, is a leading patent trial lawyer who specializes in complex, high-technology litigation. He has particular expertise in cases related to computer software, semiconductors, medical devices, and life sciences. He is known for his ability to craft novel legal theories and present compelling, persuasive arguments to juries and judges - skills developed while trying more than 40 patent cases to jury verdict, as well as many U.S. district court and ITC bench trials.

"Fish has built its outstanding reputation as one of the world's leading IP boutiques due to the individual and collective work of our talented team of IP practitioners," said John Adkisson, president and CEO of Fish. "We are fortunate to see the work of our firm, and of Betsy and Frank, recognized for continued excellence."

"We are incredibly proud to again be recognized by Managing IP," said Kurt Glitzenstein, leader of Fish's litigation practice group. "Despite the year's challenging circumstances, our word-class lawyers have continued to deliver exceptional service and guide our clients to victory in high-stakes IP matters."

The MIP awards program is one of the most comprehensive and widely respected IP awards events in the world. MIP analysts obtain information and evaluate data from thousands of firms, IP practitioners and their clients through interviews, email and online surveys.

Contact:

Ada Oni-Eseleh Coston Consulting (646) 685-8075 adaoe@costonconsulting.com

OR

Katie Abbott Fish & Richardson P.C. (202) 220-6847 abbott@fr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-named-2021-ip-boutique-firm-of-the-year-and-itc-firm-of-the-year-by-managing-intellectual-property-301265609.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson