Fiserv To Release First Quarter Earnings Results On April 27, 2021

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 before the Nasdaq Stock Market opens.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT on April 27. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

Additionally, the company announces Shub Mukherjee as head of Investor Relations. Mukherjee joined Fiserv in March to lead Competitive Intelligence and will expand her current role. Mukherjee was previously with Omnicom Group, a global leader in marketing communications, where she served as senior vice president and head of Investor Relations.

