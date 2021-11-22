FIS Tops Chartis' Risk And Compliance Technology Ranking For Seven Years In A Row

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced that it has earned the number one spot in the Chartis RiskTech100 ® for the seventh straight year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (FIS) - Get Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Report today announced that it has earned the number one spot in the Chartis RiskTech100 ® for the seventh straight year. Compiled by leading research and analysis firm Chartis Research, the Chartis RiskTech100 ® is an annual ranking of the world's top 100 providers of risk and compliance technology.

In addition to being ranked as the top provider, FIS won in the categories of Functionality, Market Presence, Insurance, Trading & Capital Markets, and Front Office Risk Management.

"Managing risk is a critical concern for businesses of all types and sizes and can be challenging for organizations to navigate," said Martin Boyd, President, Fintech Solutions at FIS. "Maintaining the top spot on this prestigious ranking for seven straight years is a tremendous achievement and recognition of the many talented colleagues we have at FIS who keep us at the forefront of risk best practice. In addition, it underscores the fact that our clients are continuing to benefit from the significant investments FIS is making to help them more easily manage risk across all areas of their business."

"FIS continues to stand out among risk and compliance providers in the Chartis RiskTech100 ®, said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis Research. "After winning the award seven years in a row, FIS has demonstrated the strength and consistency that its technology solutions are capable of."

FIS was also recognized by Chartis recently as a category leader for its energy trading and risk management solutions, and ranked number one for its risk modeling technology in the Chartis STORM50.

Read the Chartis RiskTech100 ® report and watch an awards video on the RiskTech Forum website.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal).

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

