FIS Ranks First In IDC FinTech Rankings For Fourth Consecutive Year

Financial technology leader FIS ® (FIS) - Get Report announced today that it has been ranked first in the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings for the fourth consecutive year. The ranking highlights the top 100 global providers of financial technology based on prior-year revenue. FIS has been first in the IDC FinTech rankings for eight of the past 10 years.

"FIS continues to grow organically while also making large strategic acquisitions and partnerships," said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. "As the largest FinTech, FIS has been able to expand their global footprint, enhance their portfolio of products and services, and provide their clients with guidance and new opportunities."

"Our growth strategy at FIS hinges on our continued ability to provide innovative, end-to-end financial technology that enables our clients to succeed and grow," said Gary Norcross, FIS Chairman, President and CEO. "We are gratified by our continued top placement in the IDC FinTech Rankings as it shows we are successfully meeting our clients' needs during a period of rapid industry change."

Now in its seventeenth year, the IDC FinTech Rankings evaluate the top global providers of financial technology and services to financial institutions and companies.

