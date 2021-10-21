FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

FIS ® (FIS) - Get Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Report, a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2021, to shareholders of record as of close of business on December 13, 2021.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005984/en/