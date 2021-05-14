FirstPoint Equity Capital Ltd Welcomes Jeff Davis As Partner - Private Credit, New York City, May 14, 2021

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstPoint Equity Capital Ltd, a global boutique placement agent, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Davis as Partner - Private Credit. Mr. Davis joins FirstPoint with 26 years of financial services experience, 20 of which have been spent in alternatives. "We are delighted to welcome Jeff to help us lead the next phase of growth for FirstPoint," said FirstPoint's Co-Founder Justin Bower. Based in New York City, Mr. Davis joins from a 16-year career at Eaton Partners, a global capital advisory firm where he was most recently Partner - Co-Head of Private Credit. At FirstPoint, Jeff will work as an originator, product specialist and distributor of private credit offerings, along with certain private equity and real asset offerings.

Prior to Eaton Partners, Mr. Davis held roles in asset management and business development at Capital Dynamics, GE Equity and Bankers Trust / Deutsche Bank. Mr. Davis received an MBA in Finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, and a BA from Brandeis University where he graduated cum laude. Jeff is the author of several articles and white papers on institutional private credit strategies, having been profiled in Private Debt Investor, DebtWire, Private Equity International, Pensions & Investments, CNBC, FundFire, FINAlternatives, and PEHub, in addition to participating on various industry leading conference panels.

"FirstPoint has a demonstrated commitment to representing highly differentiated and best-in-class alternative offerings to the institutional market; growing a private credit platform is a natural and smart extension of their product set given established and increasing LP demand for private credit and an ever-evolving ecosystem of credit strategies. I am very excited to join such a deep and accomplished team of talented placement specialists," said Jeff Davis.

About FirstPoint Equity Capital Ltd

FirstPoint is an independent, world-leading private capital solutions boutique providing advisory and fundraising services to alternative asset managers globally. Over the past two decades, the senior individuals of the Firm have assisted more than 200 general partners on fundraising assignments, totaling in excess of USD125 billion of capital raised across the US, EU, Asia and LATAM. FirstPoint partners with a select number of clients across Private Equity, Real Assets, Infrastructure, Credit, Natural Resources, Technology and Impact strategies. The Firm's reputation is built on delivering exceptional results, and on developing bespoke fundraising strategies for each client by leveraging deep industry knowledge and trusted investor relationships. FirstPoint's entrepreneurial culture and passion ensures highly effective implementation pre, during and post fundraise, as proven by GP and LP references globally.

FirstPoint Equity Capital Ltd is registered in England and Wales (company number 10315346) and is an Appointed Representative of FirstPoint Equity Ltd which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Securities are offered in the United States through Crito Capital LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and the MSRB, and a member of FINRA and SIPC. FirstPoint and the FirstPoint logo are trademarks of FirstPoint Equity Ltd. For more information, please visit https://www.firstpointequity.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstpoint-equity-capital-ltd-welcomes-jeff-davis-as-partner--private-credit-new-york-city-may-14-2021-301291703.html

SOURCE FirstPoint Equity Capital