FirstLight Completes Acquisition Of PrimeLink

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it has received the regulatory approvals required to complete its acquisition of PrimeLink. This transaction enhances FirstLight's position in New York's North Country by expanding its presence in Plattsburgh, Glens Falls, Queensbury, Albany & the Lake Champlain Corridor and adds fiber capacity into Montreal, Canada.

"PrimeLink has a solid reputation among its customers for delivering exceptional service, investing in the communities in which it operates and cultivating a passion for providing added value to the customer. This is very consistent with our core values and should bode well as we combine our operations. We are excited to welcome PrimeLink's customers and members of its talented team to FirstLight," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight.

Now that the transaction is complete, FirstLight will begin its integration activities with a focus on continuing the same high level of service and support that its clients have come to expect from FirstLight. PrimeLink's former parent company, Champlain Telephone Company, will continue to operate independently.

"This acquisition is great news for PrimeLink customers who can now benefit from FirstLight's expansive network reach and comprehensive set of services," said Patrick Coughlin, Chief Development Officer for FirstLight. "FirstLight's growth and strategic evolution will provide the innovative solutions and services that customers in Upstate New York require."

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

