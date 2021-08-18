FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities' Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session For Prospective Bidders On Thursday, August 19, 2021

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that an auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) - Get Report, a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that an auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.'s (FE) - Get Report Ohio utilities to procure full requirements service for their Standard Service Offer customers. The auction process will lead up to the auction scheduled for October 4, 2021.

The bidding process will use a descending-price clock auction format. The auction will be managed by the Auction Manager, CRA International, Inc. The auction is being conducted pursuant to the auction schedule approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) and is the fourteenth auction in the series.

The Information Session for prospective bidders for the October auction is scheduled for Thursday, August 19, 2021. Instructions on how to join the Webcast session are available on the Auction Information Website at www.firstenergycbp.com. Part 1 Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting August 20 and are due no later than September 1. For successful Part 1 applicants, the submission window for the Part 2 Application process will be September 8 through September 21.

The product in the October 4 auction is a 12-month contract (delivery period June 2022 through May 2023).

Additional information about the auction process can be found at the Information Website at www.firstenergycbp.com.

About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice

CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world and celebrated its 50 th anniversary in 2015. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. CRA's Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses, governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and participation. More information about CRA's Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice is available at www.auctions.crai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005620/en/