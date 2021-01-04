FirstEnergy Foundation Surprises West Virginia Agencies With $5,000 Donations

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) - Get Report, recently presented surprise $5,000 donations to two nonprofit organizations in West Virginia that are working to improve the quality of life in communities it serves. The gifts were presented to the Jack Strong Foundation and the Mountaineer Food Bank on behalf of the FirstEnergy Foundation as part of its annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign.

"We're pleased to make these donations to two organizations that are doing extraordinary work and providing meaningful support to West Virginia communities we serve," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "The recipients were chosen by FirstEnergy employees, who identified organizations in their local areas that strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved individuals."

Based in Bridgeport, the Jack Strong Foundation provides financial and moral support to families impacted by childhood cancer. The organization raises funds to assist with families' medical bills, lodging for out-of-state treatments, traveling expenses and meals. The Jack Strong Foundation is dedicated to bringing encouragement and bravery to families affected by childhood cancer while also raising awareness about the disease.

"The families we support have kids who are already immunocompromised from illness and chemotherapy, and COVID has made it even more difficult to manage life's everyday challenges," said Brooke Rollins, founder of the Jack Strong Foundation. "This grant will definitely help in their daily support."

The Mountaineer Food Bank, based in Gassaway, is the largest emergency food provider in the state, distributing more than 20.7 million pounds annually. The organization provides food and other household items to more than 450 feeding programs in 48 counties in West Virginia. These programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, senior programs, Veterans Table programs, mobile pantry programs and school food programs. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank has seen a significant increase in demand for food assistance across its footprint.

"We're so grateful to the FirstEnergy Foundation for helping us with our mission of feeding hungry West Virginians," said Chad Morrison, executive director of Mountaineer Food Bank. "Now more than ever, the continued support of our partners is needed to feed those struggling with hunger. These funds will allow us to continue providing our most vulnerable populations with healthy, nutritious foods."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded nearly $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

