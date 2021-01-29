FirstEnergy Earns 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Designation

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) - Get Report has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), recognizing its investment in gender equity in the workplace and the communities in which it operates.

The GEI uses a standardized reporting framework to measure gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and factors like supply chain and community support. Companies included in the index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and performance across the framework's five pillars.

Additionally, FirstEnergy's score in the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index (CEI) increased from 80 points in 2020 to 90 points in 2021, out of a total possible score of 100. The CEI is the national benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 and AmLaw 200 companies on corporate policies, practices and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees.

"How our employees feel when they come to work every day has tremendous impact on FirstEnergy's success. That's why we are raising the bar on workplace equity to ensure all employees feel that their contributions and opinions are valued," said Christine L. Walker, FirstEnergy's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We are always tracking our progress and the Bloomberg GEI and Human Rights Campaign CEI are key to helping us identify areas where we can further invest in our employees and the communities that we serve."

FirstEnergy has made significant strides in promoting workplace equity and engaging employees in making the company a top place to work with an open and inviting culture. Membership in employee business resource groups (EBRGs) continues to grow and play an important role in further embedding diversity and inclusion in FirstEnergy's culture. In the coming year, the company will offer panel discussions and expand its offering of virtual "Speak Up" sessions where employees can engage in open and honest dialogue about issues pertinent to LGBTQIA+ employees and other underrepresented groups.

Additionally, the FirstEnergy Foundation recently introduced a $7 million "Investing with Purpose" campaign, which includes a focus on supporting organizations that advance social justice initiatives.

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the environmental, social, governance (ESG) data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets."

The Bloomberg GEI expanded in 2021 to represent 44 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Indonesia and Bermuda for the first time. The GEI includes 380 companies from a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail, up from 325 companies included in 2020. More information about the index is available at www.bloomberg.com/gei.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

