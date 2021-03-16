FirstEnergy Announces Agreement With Icahn Capital

AKRON, Ohio, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) - Get Report today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Icahn Capital to add two new members to the company's Board of Directors. Following these additions, FirstEnergy's Board will have 14 directors.

Under the terms of the agreement, FirstEnergy will appoint Andrew Teno and Jesse Lynn, both of whom are employees of Icahn Capital, to the Board effective March 18, 2021. FirstEnergy has also agreed to include Teno and Lynn on its recommended slate of nominees for election at the company's upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. These appointments are subject to certain regulatory approvals. Therefore, until regulatory approvals are received, the two Icahn Capital directors will not have voting rights. The agreement includes provisions regarding voting, standstill restrictions, and other matters, and also provides that Mr. Icahn and his associates will not exercise substantial influence or control over FirstEnergy or any of its subsidiaries. The agreement will be filed by the company on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Icahn Capital," said Donald T. Misheff, non-executive chairman of FirstEnergy. "Our Board and management team have been taking decisive actions to address recent challenges and rebuild trust with key stakeholders. We welcome Messrs. Teno and Lynn joining our Board deliberations as we continue to implement initiatives to enhance shareholder value and advance FirstEnergy into a more resilient, industry-leading organization of the future."

"We look forward to working with our new directors and the rest of the Board on the priorities for FirstEnergy and building on the meaningful steps we have already taken to drive performance, engage in an open dialogue with regulators and other stakeholders, and ensure a company-wide culture of integrity and ethical behavior," said Steven E. Strah, president and chief executive officer.

"Over the past few weeks, we have had constructive discussions with FirstEnergy's Board and management team. We look forward to working with them to advance the significant progress they have made in navigating current uncertainties and ensuring the company is best positioned to increase value for all shareholders," said Carl C. Icahn.

FirstEnergy has acted with urgency in recent months to strengthen the company and implement initiatives that are expected to provide near-term value while creating new opportunities for long-term growth. This includes - among other actions - fostering a renewed emphasis on compliance and transparency throughout the company, taking steps to reduce regulatory uncertainty affecting its Ohio utilities, and driving initiatives to accelerate the trajectory of the business for the benefit of all shareholders and other stakeholders.

Mr. Teno will join the Audit Committee and the Compliance Oversight Sub-Committee formed to assess and oversee the implementation of potential changes in the company's corporate compliance program, and Mr. Lynn will join the Independent Review Committee and the Demand Review Committee.

About Andrew Teno Andrew Teno has been a portfolio manager of Icahn Capital LP, the investment management subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P., since October 2020. Mr. Teno has been a director of Cheniere Energy, Inc., a developer of natural gas liquefaction and export facilities and related pipelines, since February 2021; and Herc Holdings Inc., an international provider of equipment rental and services, since February 2021. Prior to joining Icahn, Mr. Teno worked at Fir Tree Partners, a New York-based private investment firm that invests worldwide in public and private companies, real estate and sovereign debt. Mr. Teno's focus was on value investing across capital structures, industries and geographies. During his time at Fir Tree, he also served on the Board of Directors of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions. Prior to Fir Tree, he worked at Crestview Partners from July 2009 to July 2011 as an associate in their Private Equity business. Prior to Crestview, Mr. Teno worked at Gleacher Partners, an M&A boutique, from July 2007 to July 2009. Mr. Teno received an undergraduate business degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2007.

About Jesse Lynn Jesse A. Lynn has been general counsel of Icahn Enterprises L.P., a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses, including investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion and pharma, since 2014. From 2004 to 2014, Mr. Lynn was Assistant General Counsel of Icahn Enterprises. Mr. Lynn has been a director of Cloudera, Inc., a company that provides a software platform for data engineering, data warehousing, machine learning and analytics, since August 2019; and Conduent Incorporated, a provider of business process outsourcing services, since April 2019. Mr. Lynn was previously a director of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a nutrition company, from 2014 to January 2021; and The Manitowoc Company, Inc., a capital goods manufacturer, from April 2015 to February 2018. Prior to joining Icahn, Mr. Lynn worked as an associate in the New York office of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. in its business and finance department from 2000 until 2004. From 1996 until 2000, Mr. Lynn was an associate in the corporate group at Gordon Altman Butowsky Weitzen Shalov & Wein. Mr. Lynn received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from the Boston University School of Law.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

