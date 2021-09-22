First Women's Bank Celebrates Grand Opening

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Women's Bank (the Bank) celebrates its Grand Opening with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at its flagship location in Chicago. In addition, the Bank announces Mission Partners, including Aon, Wendy's, Comcast Corporation, William Blair and the Western Golf Association/Evans Scholars Foundation (WGA), whose support will help to bridge the gender lending gap. Newly announced First Women's Bank strategic advisors Sophia Bushand Nia Batts will also attend the celebration.

"Small business owners support their families, their employees and their communities—we've formed First Women's Bank to support them," said Marianne Markowitz, President and CEO, First Women's Bank.

First Women's Bank is a first-of-its-kind, purpose driven bank with a mission to grow the economy and advance the role of women within it. The Bank is the only women-founded, women-owned and women-led commercial bank in the country with a strategic focus on serving the women's economy. It is also the first new bank in the State of Illinois in more than a decade. The Bank will serve a national lending and deposit market from a single flagship location in Chicago at 1308 N. Elston through a modern, digital banking experience.

" Illinois is the proud home of the nation's first women-founded, women-owned, and women-led bank dedicated to closing the gender equity gap in access to capital. With support from an all-women team of examiners and case managers from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, First Women's Bank is now open for business," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Small businesses are the backbone of our Illinois economy, and First Women's Bank will be an excellent partner in ensuring diverse entrepreneurs have the guidance and resources they need to open, expand, and thrive."

"In order for our city and economy to be at its strongest, residents from all walks of life must have equal access to opportunity and capital," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "First Women's Bank is truly taking a tremendous step forward in the fight to empower and uplift women. I am grateful to President and CEO Marianne Markowitz and the entire First Women's Bank team for leaning in with intention to help make Chicago and other cities across the country more equitable and inclusive."

First Women's Bank is more than a bank. In addition to providing innovative capital solutions for small businesses, the Bank has created the FWB Collective, a community of resources, support and inspiration for small businesses and a platform through which individuals and organizations can provide tangible support for the women's economy.

"As entrepreneurs and investors, we know what it's like to navigate the capital structures that can support or impede the growth of a business. It's incredibly important to us to make sure that women — at every stage of their businesses — are supported with the community, resources, and opportunities that we know have not been historically made available to all," said Nia Batts and Sophia Bush, First Women's Bank Strategic Advisors. "First Women's Bank, is not only committed to providing innovative capital solutions for women-owned business, but passionate about the opportunity to improve the economic prosperity of the women their services and products touch."

"The potential for First Women's Bank to drive social change and to help bridge the gender and racial lending gaps is enormous," said Markowitz. We will draw significant strength in that effort from our partners."

First Women's Bank's Mission Partners are supporting the Bank through FDIC-insured mission deposits and lending programs that will help expand economic opportunity for the women's economy and women-owned businesses. The group of Mission Partners includes Aon, Wendy's, Comcast Corporation, William Blair and the WGA.

"We are proud to support this critical initiative," said Christa Davies, Aon's Chief Financial Officer. "Equity for all is a top priority for Aon. The Bank's work will bring vital resourcing to empower women in business and help blaze a trail for future generations of entrepreneurs and owners."

"We are proud that Wendy's is a Mission Partner with First Women's Bank and are thrilled to help expand economic opportunities for women-owned businesses," said Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer. "We look forward to seeing the impact First Women's Bank will have and partnering to create opportunity for new franchisees to join the Wendy's System."

"The launch of First Women's Bank is a win for the Illinois business community," said DCEO Acting Director Sylvia Garcia. "We know that having more diverse ownership of Illinois financial institutions can only lead to a stronger and more inclusive Illinois economy."

Learn more about the First Women's Bank and how to join the Bank on its mission at www.FirstWomens.Bank.

About First Women's BankFirst Women's Bank is the only women-founded, women-owned and women-led commercial bank in the country on a mission to grow the economy and advance the role of women within it. The Bank will serve a national lending and deposit market from a single flagship location in Chicago at 1308 N. Elston through a modern, digital banking experience.

FWBank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

For more information visit www.FirstWomens.Bank Media Relations Contact: Colleen Ryan — cryan@FirstWomens.Bank

Additional Mission Partner Quotes:

"Directing financial capital to women is one of the most powerful and impactful investments that can be made. Yet it's widely known that a significant gender gap persists in lending, financial resources, and support. Today, we're proud to take a step toward breaking down barriers and opening doors of new opportunity for countless women. Marianne and First Women's Bank are blazing a trail in the banking industry and helping to propel the women's economy forward. From our local team in Chicago and across the company, we're honored to partner together, leveraging investments that will drive opportunity and chip away at glass ceilings large and small." - Teresa Metzler, Executive Director of Corporate Treasury at Comcast Corporation

"Being a Mission Partner with First Women's Bank during the launch of their flagship Chicago location is aligned to William Blair's mission, vision and values," "It is an exciting partnership with the only women-founded, women-owned and women-led commercial bank in the country with a strategic focus on women entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders." - Jon Zindel, William Blair's CFO.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-womens-bank-celebrates-grand-opening-301382842.html

SOURCE First Women's Bank