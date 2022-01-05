First Western Financial, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Thursday, January 27

DENVER, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) - Get First Western Financial, Inc. Report, a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado ("First Western"), announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the markets close on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 28, 2022, to discuss First Western's financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western's investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: (877) 405-1628

Telephone Replay (available through February 4, 2022): (855) 859-2056 (domestic); access code 3639994

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

