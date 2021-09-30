First Units At Addison In East Boston Become Available In December

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgate announced today that Addison- a 230-unit apartment community in Orient Heights - will have its first apartment homes available for residents in December.

Located at 144 Addison Street, the project is Redgate's latest high-quality urban apartment development along the rapidly growing Blue Line corridor between Revere and Boston - much of it along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

Addison continues Redgate's tradition of innovation and creativity in conceiving resident amenities and community spaces that enable a dynamic urban lifestyle. The project will include a first-of-its-kind maker space on the premises for residents to create, test and launch design concepts, artworks and other projects, establish entrepreneurial ventures, and collaborate. Remote work lifestyles are also well supported with on-site co-working space, including private offices and conference rooms.

" East Boston is a wonderful location with strong demand in the market. We believe Addison is going to be something very special with amenities that really differentiate it as a community," said Damian Szary, a Principal at Redgate. "Our philosophy is to not only be present in the most exciting urban locations, but to define the lifestyle opportunity and deliver an experience for residents that makes home their favorite place to be."

The Addison maker space, which opens directly to the outdoors via a garage door, will feature state of the art equipment and tools (including 3D printer, laser cutter, vinyl cutter, digital sewing and embroidery machines, gardening tools for tending houseplants, and more), as well as an industrial kitchen where residents can experiment with everything from chocolate making and beer brewing to creating sustainable biomaterials out of food waste. Both the maker space and the industrial kitchen will offer regular workshops and training so residents can develop new skills and explore their interests. Other amenities and features include an urban courtyard, an active program of exciting "Addison community" events, an elevated pool deck, and plenty of common spaces for gathering and socializing.

The full range of premium amenities at Addison in East Boston is designed to enhance the dynamic living experience for residents and forge a sense of community. These include a rock-climbing wall, fitness center and studio, basketball court, game room, pet wash facilities, and a community fireplace with walk-up bar. Apartments will be available in studio, one-, and two-bedroom configurations featuring top of the line finishes as well as balconies and private roof terraces available in select units.

"We're incredibly excited to share the story of Addison with prospective residents, and we have a busy schedule of appointments and tours underway," said Addison Community Manager Ty Brieske, of Greystar - the development's property manager and leasing agency. "Part of that story is that the very best East Boston has to offer is right at the doorstep of Addison - with a lively cultural scene, Constitution Beach, and some of the city's best restaurants just minutes away. Residents will also enjoy simple 15-minute access to downtown via the Blue Line, as Addison is just steps from the Orient Heights T station."

Redgate has commissioned several custom works of art in connection with the development, including murals inside the amenity spaces by local Boston-area artists Mia Cross and Cyrille Conan. Exterior murals include custom pieces by artists Craig Lupien and Felipe Ortiz. Other community improvements include a revitalized streetscape and new sidewalk as part of the development's objective to further enhance this exciting and vibrant neighborhood.

" East Boston is a very unique place with people from all backgrounds coming together: artists and activists, chefs and craftsman, long time locals and energetic upstarts," said Kyle Warwick, a Redgate Principal. "We are creating a community that welcomes those born with a pioneering drive, while at the same time fully embracing the neighborhood's long history and diversity."

About Redgate

Redgate is a strategic real estate advisory and investment firm headquartered in Boston with offices in Baltimore and New York City. Through our advisory platform we offer project management, development management, asset management, planning and permitting strategy, and strategic advisory real estate services for corporations, institutions, and investors. Through our investment platform we are owners/operators in mixed-use, commercial, and residential property development, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to our equity investors. Redgate creates vibrant apartment communities in targeted urban areas near highly desirable employment and university markets that are easily accessible by public transportation. We believe that every real estate endeavor is unique and deserves a highly tailored approach managed with interpersonal precision. Our professionals live an owner and occupier mindset which benefits every client. Redgate believes in a purpose-built approach that adheres to a common vision, is managed thoughtfully in real time and delivers in both experience and outcomes. Redgate is intensely focused on delivering returns as defined by the opportunity and ensures the right return on real estate.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-units-at-addison-in-east-boston-become-available-in-december-301388973.html

SOURCE Redgate Real Estate