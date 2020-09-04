First Trust Cross-Lists Two Additional UCITS ETFs In Mexico

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("First Trust"), a global ETF provider and asset manager, announced today that it has cross-listed two additional UCITS ETFs on the Mexican stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and/or the Bolsa Institucional de Valores. As many institutional investors seek to invest within Mexico, First Trust is pleased to expand its offerings of UCITS funds. First Trust entered the Mexican market beginning in 2011. The additional listing brings the total number of Mexican listed First Trust UCITS ETFs to 13.

Newly Approved

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF (FBTU LN)First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (CIBR LN)

"To complement our growing lineup of UCITS available to Mexico investors, we are pleased to cross list two of our most desired and successful thematic strategies as UCITS ETFs," said April Reppy Suydam, Head of Latin America Distribution, First Trust.

About First Trust

First Trust, a federally registered investment advisor, and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust is the investment advisor to exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds, separate managed accounts and provides supervisory services to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts. First Trust's assets under management were approximately $145.753 billion as of July 31, 2020. This includes the supervisory services First Trust provides to FTP sponsored unit investment trusts, which are unmanaged. FTP is a sponsor of unit investment trusts and distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust is based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.

You should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact First Trust Portfolios L.P. at 1-800-621-1675 to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about a fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Risks

The funds' shares may change in value and may go down as well as up. You could lose money by investing in the funds. You may not get back all of the money you invest.

The funds are subject to Market Risk, which means that shares of the funds may fall in value due to market fluctuations caused by factors such as economic, political, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are subject to changing government regulation which could have a negative effect on the price, profitability and availability of their products and services. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies face increasing competition from generic drugs, termination of their patent protection and technological advances which render their products or services obsolete. The research and development costs required to bring a drug to market are substantial and may include a lengthy review by the government, with no guarantee that the product will ever be brought to market or show a profit. Many of these companies may not offer certain drugs or products for several years, and as a result, may have significant losses of revenue and earnings.

Information technology companies and cybersecurity companies are generally subject to the risks of rapidly changing technologies, short product life cycles, fierce competition, aggressive pricing and reduced profit margins, loss of patent, copyright and trademark protections, cyclical market patterns, evolving industry standards and frequent new product introductions. Cybersecurity companies may also be smaller and less experienced companies, with limited product lines, markets, qualified personnel or financial resources.

There may be tracking difference between the funds and the underlying index due to the impact of the annual fund management fees. Therefore, the funds' returns may not match the returns of the index.

The outbreak of the respiratory disease designated as COVID-19 in December 2019 has caused significant volatility and declines in global financial markets, which have caused losses for investors. The COVID-19 pandemic may last for an extended period of time and will continue to impact the economy for the foreseeable future.

The funds' Net Asset Value (NAV) is likely to have high volatility due to the portfolio composition and/or the index replication technique. As such, potential investors should be aware that the funds' shares may change in value, and may do so in a volatile fashion; potential investors could lose money by investing in the funds.

Neither First Trust Global Portfolios Limited ("FTGP") nor any of its affiliates, guarantees the performance or the future returns of the funds.

For more details relating to risks of investing in the funds, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the fund's prospectus.

Important Information

This information is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any U.S. investors and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities for sale in the United States. The shares of the Fund have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Fund is not registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF and the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity UCITS ETF (the "funds") are open-ended sub-funds of the First Trust Global Funds PLC, an umbrella UCITS fund with segregated liability between sub-funds, incorporated with limited liability as an investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with UCITS registered number 514357. Shares of the funds are offered solely to non-US persons pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Funds' prospectus. The Funds' prospectus contain important information about the funds and should be read carefully before investing. Please call 1-800-621-9533 to obtain a copy of the prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document. Prospective investors should consult their financial and tax advisor before making an investment in the Funds in order to independently assess the merits of such an investment.

This document does not constitute investment advice or an offer or solicitation to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of any investment fund (nor shall any such shares be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction. It is the responsibility of any prospective investor to inform themselves of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdictions. Prospective investors should inform themselves as to the legal requirements and tax consequences within the countries of their citizenship, residence, domicile and place of business with respect to the acquisition, holding or disposal of shares, and any foreign exchange restrictions that may be relevant thereto.

In no event shall First Trust Advisors L.P. or any of its affiliates have any liability for direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive or consequential (including, without limitation, lost profits) losses or any damages resulting from the use of this material.

The funds list and principally trade their shares on the London Stock Exchange, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and/or the Bolsa Institucional de Valores.

The funds' return may not match the return of the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index℠ or the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index℠. Securities held by the funds will generally not be bought or sold in response to market fluctuations.

Investors buying or selling fund shares on the secondary market may incur customary brokerage commissions. Market prices may differ to some degree from the net asset value of the shares. Investors who sell fund shares may receive less than the share's net asset value. Shares may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. However, unlike mutual funds, shares may only be redeemed directly from the fund by authorized participants, in very large creation/redemption units. If the funds' authorized participants are unable to proceed with creation/redemption orders and no other authorized participant is able to step forward to create or redeem, fund shares may trade at a discount to the funds' net asset value and possibly face delisting.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. Nor does the document implicitly or explicitly recommend or suggest an investment strategy, reach conclusions in relation to an investment strategy for the reader or provide an opinion as to the present or future value or price of any fund. First Trust has no knowledge of and has not been provided any information regarding any investor. Financial professionals must determine whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients.

The views and opinions expressed are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as investment advice or recommendations, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities (in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is not lawful to make such an offer) and should not be considered specific legal, investment or tax advice.

For Investors in Mexico:

The funds have been cross-listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and/or the Bolsa Institucional de Valores.

Investors should review all relevant offering materials, including all applicable risk factors, and should consult with financial and tax advisors relating to tax and other consequences of investing in a particular security prior to making an investment. None of the securities herein have been registered with the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores) maintained by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores). Securities not cross-listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores nor registered with the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores) may not be offered or sold publicly or otherwise be the subject of brokerage activities in Mexico, except pursuant to the private placement exemption set forth in article 8 of the Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores), to institutional and qualified investors, as defined under Mexican law and rules thereunder.

The cross-listing of the securities identified herein does not constitute or imply a certification as to the investment quality of such securities or the accuracy or completeness of the information included in all offering materials. The offering materials are solely First Trust's responsibility and have not been reviewed or authorized by the CNBV or the BMV and may not be publicly offered or distributed in Mexico. In making an investment decision, all investors, including any Mexican investor, must rely on their own examination of the relevant securities and the marketing materials.

Nasdaq® and Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index℠ are registered trademarks and service marks of Nasdaq, Inc. (together with its affiliates hereinafter referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by First Trust. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND.

NYSE and NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index℠ ("Index") are service/trademarks of ICE Data Indices, LLC or its affiliates ("IDI") and have been licensed for use by First Trust in connection with the Fund. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by IDI and IDI makes no representations or warranties regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund or as to the result to be obtained by any person from use of the Index in connection with the trading of the Fund. IDI and its third party suppliers accept no liability in connection with use of the index or the Fund. See the prospectus for a full copy of the disclaimer.

