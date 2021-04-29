First Super-Hybrid Ambulatory Surgical Center Opens In Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. J. Joseph Hewett announces the opening of Orange County Surgical Center, Orange County's premier destination for outpatient vascular care. Dr. Hewett pioneered the super-hybrid ambulatory surgical model, offering the most comprehensive outpatient vascular surgical services within Orange County, and representing a transformative vision for the future of ambulatory surgery. Orange County Surgical Center is the only Medicare-certified, super-hybrid ambulatory surgical center in Orange County. It joins cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology with the most highly skilled specialty providers, and exceptional staff chosen from the best and brightest the medical field has to offer.

Hospital-based procedures have been migrating to the outpatient space for 20 years. During that time, Dr. Hewett has been leading the way in the development and management of surgical centers in an outpatient setting, with more than 25 years of experience in minimally invasive vascular care. Since 2007, he has opened eight vascular care centers throughout the western U.S. with a focus in California. Now, Dr. Hewett has put his extensive experience and expertise to work building Orange County Surgical Center, the most advanced outpatient surgical center ever constructed in Orange County.

According to Dr. Hewett, "Orange County Surgical Center represents the future of healthcare. This super-hybrid ambulatory surgical center is designed to facilitate full-scope vascular care, combining the best skills and expertise with a convenient and patient-centered experience."

Dr. Hewett drew on 14 years of experience designing outpatient vascular and minimally-invasive surgical centers to create Orange County Surgical Center's patient-focused design and architecture. The Center boasts concierge-level service, caring for patients in a compassionate, patient-first environment. Orange County Surgical Center offers shorter pre-operative wait times, semi-private pre- and post-surgery rooms, and post-surgery meals on demand, creating the most comfortable patient experience. The Center takes minimally-invasive surgical procedures out of the hurried, clinical setting of the physician's office or hospital, and places them in a stress-free, patient-centered environment that promotes meaningful doctor-patient interactions coupled with the ultimate in high-quality care.

Orange County Surgical Center offers hospital-grade fluoroscopic imaging, supporting the next generation in outpatient cardiac interventions. This super-hybrid ambulatory surgical center combines the best of the vascular physician's office, vascular diagnostic imaging, outpatient endovascular procedures, and the most advanced ambulatory surgical care available.

Orange County Surgical Center uses the latest advancements in the delivery of outpatient vascular and dialysis care. Says Davita's Traci Balandran, "Drs. Hewett, Goldstein, and Hashisho have provided exceptional Dialysis access care to our patients with end-stage renal disease. Their practice offers a superior level of service for the nephrologists and dialysis units in Orange County."

Orange County Surgical Center is conveniently located at the corner of highways 405 and 55, for easy freeway access. Ample free parking is available for patients and families.

