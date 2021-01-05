First State Bank: Community Bank In Socorro, New Mexico Identifies And Addresses Data Security Incident

SOCORRO, N.M., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First State Bank, a Community Bank in Socorro and Catron counties, New Mexico, announced that it recently identified and addressed a data security incident.

On November 9, 2020, First State Bank became aware of a data security incident in which an unauthorized party accessed certain systems within First State Bank's computer network. Upon discovering this incident, First State Bank immediately secured its systems and launched an investigation with the assistance of a computer forensics firm. Through this investigation, First State Bank determined that the unauthorized access occurred between November 2, 2020 and November 9, 2020.

To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, First State Bank has implemented additional data security measures, such as installing new endpoint security monitoring software and providing employees with enhanced cybersecurity awareness training.

First State Bank determined that certain files contained in the systems accessed by the unauthorized party included the names, Social Security numbers and/or financial account numbers of some of its customers and their beneficiaries. Although First State Bank is not aware of the misuse of any of the information maintained on its computer network, out of an abundance of caution, First State Bank encourages its customers to remain vigilant by reviewing their financial account statements for any unauthorized activity. As a precaution, First State Bank is offering complimentary credit monitoring to those individuals potentially affected by this incident. To enroll in credit monitoring, please contact First State Bank at 575-835-1550.

"First State Bank takes data security very seriously and understands the importance of protecting the information it maintains," said Cuatro Bursum, the President and Chief Operating Officer at First State Bank. "We have worked to address this issue and regret any inconvenience this may cause to our valued customers."

For more information about this incident, please visit https://www.socorrobanking.com/data-security-incident-notification or call First State Bank at 575-835-1550 Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mountain Time.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-state-bank-community-bank-in-socorro-new-mexico-identifies-and-addresses-data-security-incident-301201476.html

SOURCE First State Bank