First Singapore Virtual (Micro Lot) Specialty Coffee Auction Attracts 45 Producers And 56 Lots From 12 Countries

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 45 producers and 56 lots of specialty grade coffee from 12 countries will be joining the first Singapore (Micro-Lot) Specialty Coffee Auction organised virtually by the Singapore Coffee Association (SCA), in partnership with Food&HotelAsia (FHA), on 1 October 2020. All producers are first timers from Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Indonesia, Kenya, Myanmar, Panama, Peru, Timor Leste, Venezuela and Zambia.

For many specialty coffee producers, selling their beans through traders have been the legacy practice. However, the pandemic, which caused travel and social restrictions to be enforced worldwide, has disrupted supply chains and turned coffee trading sluggish. Staging a virtual coffee auction helps to mitigate trade and supply challenges by allowing buyers to source directly from the origin, and also enable coffee producers to establish a presence in the Asian market.

The Singapore (Micro-Lot) Specialty Coffee Auction will present 56 lots of specialty grade coffee beans including the rare and premium Panamanian Geisha from Panamanian producers -- Café Don Benjie and Cafelino S.A. The world's most expensive coffee beans, the Geisha beans were sold at US$1,029 for a pound in 2019. Grown in the highland areas of Panama, the Geisha beans undergo a meticulous process, from hand-picking of the ripe cherries to processing the beans.

Examples of other varieties in the auction:

Mundo Novo , Geisha and Yellow Catucaí from Brazil ;

, Geisha and Yellow Catucaí from ; Caturra Amarillo from Colombia ;

; F1 Centroamericano and Hy-04 Natural from Costa Rica ;

; Bourbon from Guatemala ;

; Ateng Super from Indonesia ;

; SL 34, SL 28 and Ruiru Grafted from Kenya ;

; Catuai and Catimor H528 from Myanmar , and more.

Check out the auction catalogue and full listing of varieties here.

"I am very pleased to be participating in this first ever virtual coffee auction organised by the Singapore Coffee Association. I am sure that the auction will be an event of great success because of its extraordinary organisation. It is an honour to be able to present our best Panama Geisha Coffee to the Asia Pacific market," commented Stefan Muller, Managing Director, Cafe Don Benjie, producer of Panamanian Geisha.

"It is interesting and really innovative for the Singapore Coffee Association to be organising a coffee auction virtually. The event is a timely one which I trust will effectively help farmers like us to market our green coffee to Asia," said Xenia de Ameglio, Owner, Cafelino S.A, producer of Panamanian Geisha.

"Since the launch of our Singapore (Micro Lot) Specialty Coffee (Virtual) Auction in late July, we have received tremendous amount of interest from all around the world. With an anticipated 40 auction lots, we have now 56 lots of high quality specialty coffee from 12 countries participating in this event. An estimated 200 bidders from around Asia and the Middle East are expected to turn up at this first ever virtual coffee auction. We will be looking forward to an exciting programme on 1 October," said Mr Victor Mah, President, Singapore Coffee Association.

To complement the auction, an exclusive webinar organised by the ASEAN Coffee Federation (ACF), " Effects of Climate Change on Coffee Production in ASEAN" will be held before the auction on the same day. Led by ACF, the webinar will feature a panel of industry gurus who will shed light on the impact of the ever changing climate on coffee farming in Southeast Asia.

Programme Details:

Exclusive Webinar: Effects of Climate Change on Coffee Production in ASEANDate: 1 October 2020 (Thursday)Time: 1pm - 2pmMore information and webinar registration details will be available nearer to date on SCA website.

Singapore (Micro-Lot) Specialty Coffee AuctionTime: 3pm - 5pm (registration from 2pm) Bidder registration Media registration

About Singapore Coffee Association

The Singapore Coffee Association (SCA) was established in the late 1950's by a group of pioneering coffee traders. During the ensuing years, coffee trade developed rapidly due to the enterprise and hard work of the traders. Singapore gained recognition as one of the coffee centres of the world. Today, as a result of the transformation, Singapore Coffee Association's membership represents all sectors of the coffee industry, from green coffee supply chain providers, international and national roasters to well-known coffee retailers. Website: www.singaporecoffee.org

About FHA-Food & Beverage

The platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks, fresh produce, services and equipment across three key profiles -- Food & Beverage, FoodTech and Restaurant, Bar & Café. More than 80 per cent of the 2,000 exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from 100 countries and regions. ProWine Asia ( Singapore), a satellite event of the highly successful ProWein in Düsseldorf, Germany, will return for its third edition alongside FHA-Food & Beverage. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.

About FHA-HoReCa

Where world's leading hotels, restaurants and café suppliers will gather to showcase the latest foodservice & hospitality equipment, products and services across five main segments -- Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology; Speciality Coffee & Tea -- serving discerning distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia, all under one roof. For more information, please visit www.fhahoreca.com.

