First Sentier Investors Appoints Investment Management Veteran Jamie Damon To Senior Institutional Sales Role

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sentier Investors, a leading global asset manager, today announced the appointment of asset management executive Jamie Damon, CFA, as a senior director, effective Sept. 13. Reporting to Bachar Beaini, First Sentier's managing director and head of the Americas region in New York, Damon will lead North American sales and client servicing for affiliate FSSA Investment Managers, an active emerging markets and Asia Pacific equity specialist.

Damon, who is based in Salt Lake City, brings more than 20 years of industry experience to First Sentier Investors and FSSA Investment Managers. Before First Sentier, Damon was an executive director at AQR Capital Management, where he was responsible for key relationships with investment consultants. Damon previously held a senior role in consultant relations at GMO and was a principal and senior investment team member for Oechsle International Advisors. He also worked at Putnam Investments and Cambridge Associates early in his investment management career.

"Jamie is a highly experienced and talented institutional investment executive," Beaini said. "We're delighted he's joining our team as we focus on expanding the market for FSSA's respected and differentiated strategies in North America."

"FSSA has a long and successful history of managing a broad range of Asia Pacific and emerging market equity strategies for sophisticated institutional investors around the world. I look forward to raising the awareness of this deeply experienced, yet largely undiscovered, investment team," Damon said.

With nearly $39 billion in assets under management globally as of June 30, 2021, FSSA Investment Managers invests in strategies including Asia Pacific, global emerging markets, greater China, Indian subcontinent and Japan equities from offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Edinburgh.

Damon has a bachelor of arts degree from Middlebury College and a master's degree in finance from Boston College's Carroll School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

About First Sentier Investors Sydney-headquartered First Sentier Investors manages approximately US$181 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2021) on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide.

The firm operates as a standalone global investment management business of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. First Sentier Investors' expertise spans a range of asset classes and specialist investment sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles. For more information please visit www.firstsentierinvestors.com

