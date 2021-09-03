First Responders Children's Foundation Awards Most Scholarships Ever On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), the 9/11 charity that provides financial relief to the children of first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty, in partnership with CSX, a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation, today announced the CSX Pride in Service Scholarship recipients for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The CSX Pride in Service Scholarships have been awarded to a total of 140 new and returning scholars who are all children of first responders, many of whom have been killed or injured in the line of duty. Each scholar is awarded up to $6,250 for a single academic year. Awards are based on financial need as well as academic merit, demonstrated leadership, outstanding performance in the arts or sports and community volunteerism. Recipients are encouraged to reapply annually for a maximum of four years.

"This 20th anniversary year of 9/11 has been particularly hard for children of first responders, because there are so many unknowns about Covid-19," said Jillian Crane, president of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, police, nurses, and other medical personnel show up to take care of their communities without knowing if they'll get sick themselves or bring the virus home to their families. CSX has continued to partner with First Responders Children's Foundation at a crucial time and allowed us to continue our core mission — which is to provide scholarships to children of first responders killed or injured in the line of duty."

Among this year's recipients is Elizabeth Abramson of Warwick New York — class of 2025 at St. Thomas Aquinas College. Elizabeth's father is a policeman who was permanently injured after a driver who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol crashed into his patrol car. "As a daughter of a first responder injured in the line of duty, I truly cannot express how grateful I am to have been chosen as a recipient of the CSX Pride in Service Scholarship," said Abramson. "The First Responders Children's Foundation is helping our community and putting smiles on people's faces. This scholarship has given me a breath of fresh air."

Also among this year's recipients are Michael Gillam and Isabella Gillam, brother and sister from Long Beach, N.Y. Both their grandfather and father were firefighters, and both served on 9/11. Michael explained: "This scholarship helps me and my family with the high cost of college and lets me pursue my dream of playing college lacrosse while earning a degree." His sister, Isabella, added: "It has inspired me. I can focus on studies and make my family and the Foundation proud."

The CSX Pride in Service scholars come from diverse backgrounds and are pursuing a range of academic disciplines including accounting, economics, engineering, finance, history, illustration, marketing, nursing, theology and wildlife conservation.

"We are very proud of all of the CSX Pride in Service scholarship recipients, and our partnership with First Responders Children's Foundation," said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. "Our company is committed to serving those who serve, which includes supporting first responder families, especially the children of those who have fallen or have been injured in the line of duty. Providing the financial support to help them pursue their education, while perpetuating a cycle of service, is an honor."

FRCF is accepting scholarship applications on a rolling basis. Children of first responders who are attending or plan to attend a post-secondary institution can learn more and apply at www.1strcf.org.

About First Responders Children's Foundation

For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to children with first responder parents who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation Emergency Response Fund has provided financial assistance, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the frontlines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. For more information, visit csx.com.

