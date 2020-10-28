First Resource Bank Named Best Bank In Chester County For The Fourth Consecutive Year

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB), announced that it has been named Best Bank in Chester County for the fourth consecutive year by readers of the Daily Local News. In a year marked with unparalleled challenges, the Bank continued to reign supreme in delivering top notch banking services. This latest distinction comes on the heels of having recently been named a 2020 Best Places to Work company from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

"When we started the bank 15 years ago our goal was to create a bank where customer satisfaction was the #1 priority," said Glenn Marshall, First Resource Bank CEO. "I'm incredibly proud that we've not only achieved that goal, but have been able to maintain the momentum with the help of an incredible team. We are honored to be recognized as the Best Bank in Chester County for the 4 th consecutive year and are grateful to our community for their support."

This year, First Resource Bank, who specializes in serving the banking needs of small businesses in the Delaware Valley, played a crucial role in helping the business community navigate the economic pitfalls that coincided with the pandemic. Despite the majority of their team working remotely, the Bank was able to help nearly 400 local businesses secure the much needed relief funds offered as part of the CARES Act. Their unwavering dedication to assisting as many small businesses as possible resulted in over $58 million in PPP Loans, protecting 5,200 local jobs.

"When it comes to banking it's all about relationships," said Marshall. "This year provided us with the opportunity to nurture those relationships when our customers and community needed us the most. I'm tremendously proud of the First Resource Bank Team for their efforts during these uncertain times and for delivering the best every single day."

About First Resource Bank

About First Resource Bank First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

