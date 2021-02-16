First Quality® Teams Up With Cradles To Crayons® To Fight Childhood Poverty

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers who purchase Cuties ® diapers are now supporting Cradles to Crayons ® in its mission to provide essential items to children in need. First Quality Consumer Products, LLC ("First Quality") has agreed to donate a portion of proceeds from its Cuties ® diaper sales to the national nonprofit.

With operations in Chicagoland, Greater Philadelphia, and Massachusetts, Cradles to Crayons provides children from birth through age 12 living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive. The organization engages volunteers to collect new and high-quality used children's goods for distribution through their network of service partners and their innovative, online donation platform, Giving Factory ® Direct.

Cradles to Crayons provides necessities such as clothing, warm coats, hats and gloves, shoes, diapers and school supplies. Last year, the organization served more than 550,000 children across the U.S. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in urgent requests from service partners as a rapidly growing number of families are forced to choose between buying groceries and other essentials like clothes and diapers.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Cradles to Crayons has distributed more than 5.6 million diapers, an increase of 275% versus the same period a year ago," said Lynn Margherio, Cradles to Crayons Founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with First Quality and their Cuties diapers to help support the more than 1 in 3 families with young children nationwide who face diaper need—through the pandemic and beyond."

First Quality and its employees have supported Cradles to Crayons in the past with monetary and product donations as well as volunteer efforts. Now, First Quality is expanding and strengthening its relationship with Cradles to Crayons by donating a portion of its Cuties diapers sales to the organization. Consumers who purchase any package of Cuties diapers —sizes Newborn to 7 — will, together with First Quality, contribute to helping Cradles to Crayons turn compassion into action.

"First Quality shares the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality, everyday essentials," said Sima Delafraz, global leader of sales and marketing for First Quality. "We are honored to partner with Cradles to Crayons to help provide children with the items they need to learn and grow."

About First Quality

First Quality Consumer Products, LLC is a member of the privately held First Quality family of companies; a closely-held diversified group of companies manufacturing, selling and distributing branded and private label absorbent hygiene, paper and packaging products into the healthcare, retail and commercial channels. First Quality is dedicated to meeting the demands of the market by providing innovative and high-quality products manufactured utilizing state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit www.firstquality.com

About Cuties

Cuties ®, as First Quality's own brand of baby care products, is created for a new generation of parents with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and value. Thoughtfully designed and responsibly made, Cuties products are designed to be super-soft, super-absorbent and super-safe for babies' sensitive skin. Learn more by visiting www.cuties.com

About Cradles to Crayons ®

Cradles to Crayons launched in Boston in 2002 and currently has operations in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago. The nonprofit provides children from birth through age 12 living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play. They supply these items free of charge by engaging and connecting communities. Cradles to Crayons collects new and high-quality used children's goods and engages thousands of youth and adults in volunteer activities each year on behalf of local children in need. For more information, visit www.cradlestocrayons.org

