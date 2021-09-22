First Patient Randomized In Tarsier Pharma's TRS4VISION Phase-III Clinical Trial In Patients With Active Non-Infectious Anterior Uveitis Including Patients With Uveitic Glaucoma

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients with blinding ocular diseases, today announced the...

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarsier Pharma, an advanced clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients with blinding ocular diseases, today announced the initiation of its Phase 3 trial TRS4VISION by randomizing the first patient for treatment.

TRS4VISION is a Phase 3 randomized, active-controlled, double-masked study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TRS01 eye drops in the treatment of subjects with active non-infectious anterior uveitis including subjects with uveitic glaucoma.

TRS4VISION is planned to evaluate 162 patients in multiple uveitis referral centers in the US and Europe.

Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, Tarsier's Founder and CEO, stated "we are proud to proceed according to previously planned timeframes focusing on bringing for the first time a solution for patients with uveitic glaucoma who are waiting too long for a safe and effective treatment. I want to convey my thanks and appreciation to all the uveitis experts, who joined our journey to bring a better and safer treatment to patients with a devastating blinding ocular disease."

Dr. Ron Neumann, Tarsier's Chief Medical Officer and a global Key Opinion Leader in uveitis, said: "We address an overdue medical need that severely interferes in treating uveitis and other inflammatory eye diseases ever-since steroids were introduced as topical therapy. We strive to bring a therapeutic modality that will be as effective as steroids but stripped of their notorious ocular adverse events. Promising data from the phase I/II clinical trial suggests that TRS01 can be a relief for suffering patients, by effectively treating the ocular inflammation without causing secondary blinding side effects."

About Tarsier Pharma

Tarsier Pharma is phase-3 pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular blinding diseases. TRS is a bio-inspired breakthrough proprietary technology platform, based on a new chemical entity with novel mechanism of action, that demonstrated safety and efficacy in a rare debilitating and blinding indication.

Lead product candidate for uveitic glaucoma

Non-infectious uveitis is an autoimmune blinding ocular inflammation, considered the third leading cause of blindness in the developed world. Tarsier's TRS01 is a potent fast-acting immunomodulator, delivered as eye drops, for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma - that is considered an end-stage condition of uveitis. Once a uveitis patient has also developed glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only available treatments for active inflammation, which are steroids, should be avoided due to their side effects of expediting glaucoma and vision loss. Thus, TRS01 has the potential to become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma.

Contact:Investor Relations Tarsier Pharma ir@Tarsierpharma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632177/Tarsier_Pharma_Dr_Ron_Neumann.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-patient-randomized-in-tarsier-pharmas-trs4vision-phase-iii-clinical-trial-in-patients-with-active-non-infectious-anterior-uveitis-including-patients-with-uveitic-glaucoma-301382900.html

SOURCE Tarsier Pharma