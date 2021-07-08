First-of-its-kind YA Camping Survival Book Optioned By Rebel Minx

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Cody's Race to Survival has been optioned by screenwriter/filmmaker duo - Rebel Minx - and is being developed into a scripted television adventure series for the whole family, with an emphasis on pre-teen boys and girls 9-14. A companion unscripted aftershow teaching real-life camping skills from the book is also in the works.

The 135-page young adult novel is a first-of-its-kind hybrid, high-adventure story that also teaches real-life skills, such as making a one-match fire, reading a topographical map, learning universal rescue signals, how to lift and line a canoe, and dozens of other lessons for surviving in the wilderness. between useful information and a survival story at the same time was just awesome!" Gideon Davis, 13

Justin Cody's Race to Survival follows the story of a smartphone addicted thirteen-year-old who is stranded alone in the wilderness after his outdoor expert grandpa is kidnapped. With no guide, no skills, and mysterious strangers hot on his tail, he struggles to navigate the wild, racing to meet a rescue helicopter… and hopefully his grandpa.

" Justin Cody stared at the huge waterfall below him… In all his young life, he had never been so alone. As far as he could see, all he could see were rocks and trees, trees and rocks, and of course the river. There were no cars, no roads, no buildings, no human voices. Except for the swish of a light breeze and the determined hum of mosquitoes, his new world was silent."

The book was penned by Cliff Jacobson, the most published camping and canoeing author of all time, with a catalogue of over a dozen how-to books, hundreds of articles and over a million copies sold.

Justin Cody's Race to Survival is published by 10,000 Lakes Publishing and can be purchased on Amazon or directly from Jacobson's website at cliffcanoe.com.

Rebel Minx is the female screenwriting/filmmaking team, Clarissa Jacobson and Shayna Weber. The duo creates content for film and TV and resides in Los Angeles.

