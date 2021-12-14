First-of-its-kind Box Uses Braille To Make Finding Your Favourite Chocolate Accessible To The Blind Community

Purdys Chocolatier extends its accessible braille box beyond the holidays, after overwhelming demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Holiday Braille Box is an accessible box of Purdys chocolates designed specifically for, and with consultation from, the blind and partially sighted community.

The initial run of the box sold out online in a matter of hours but will be available again in time for last minute holiday shopping. Purdys also announced that they will re-release the box in the new year in response to the overwhelming demand.

The box features braille orientation tabs, a braille chocolate legend and a QR code that brings users who are blind or partially sighted to an accessible screen reader version of the legend.

"The braille on the Purdys box is about more than accessibility, it's about inclusion. It's about feeling seen, heard, and cared about as a consumer and frankly, as a person," says Molly Burke, a leading digital creator in the blind and partially sighted community. "Imagine going 27 years without being able to pick your own chocolates without the help of another person or technology, that's been my life until now. This is more than a box of chocolates, it's the sign of change."

To spread the joy even further, the full Purdys legend is also available in the 10 most spoken languages in Canada (English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Mandarin, Cantonese, Punjabi, Tagalog and Arabic). The multilanguage legend is available to view at www.purdys.com/chocolate-legend.

Purdys has also made a $10,000 CAD donation to the CNIB Foundation through Purple Partnerships, their philanthropic initiative.

The Holiday Braille Box will be available again to buy online at purdys.com from December 15, 2021 or at select shops across Canada starting December 22, 2021.

Purdys shop locations that stock the Holiday Braille Box:

British Columbia: Pacific Centre Park Royal Shopping Centre Coquitlam CentreGuildford Town CentreHillside Shopping CentreWoodgrove CentreOrchard Park Shopping CentreVillage Green Shopping Centre

Alberta:Southcentre MallChinook CentreSouthgate Centre

Manitoba:Polo Park

Ontario:Oakville PlaceMapleview CentreOshawa CentreRideau CentreCarlingwood Shopping CentreToronto Eaton Centre

About Purdys ChocolatierAs Canada's chocolatier since 1907, Purdys crafts delicious confections to go with everyday smiles, joyous celebrations and lifetimes of memories. Their commitment to quality ensures that every treat is made with sustainable cocoa— helping not only their farmer partners but also protecting our planet. Community is at the heart of Purdys, and together with their Purple Partnerships initiative and Seasonal Fundraising Program, they find opportunities to support, advocate and craft more kindness.

