First New Mexico-Focused Permian Basin Operator, Chisholm Energy, Enters Certified Responsibly Sourced Gas Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas and DENVER, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chisholm Energy Holdings, LLC ("Chisholm Energy" or the "Company") announced a partnership to install real-time air emissions monitoring devices on select production facilities in southeastern New Mexico with the goal to receive independent operational certification from Project Canary.

Project Canary to provide independent, real-time emission monitoring services and certification of operations in southeastern New Mexico .

. Environmental performance measurements further supports Chisholm Energy's commitment to ESG.

Backed by Warburg Pincus and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Chisholm Energy is the first independent exploration and production company operating in the New Mexico portion of the Delaware Basin to seek independent certification of its operations from Project Canary.

"We believe that by combining our operational expertise with sound environmental best practices, we can deliver value and develop our assets in the most responsible, efficient manner," said Scott Germann, Chisholm Energy CEO said. "Through this agreement, we aim to improve our operations further, and gain access to premium domestic and international certified low emission commodity markets, and we're excited to be an early Permian mover in this rapidly growing market."

Through the pilot agreement, Project Canary will deploy its Canary X continuous, real-time emissions monitoring technology at a location in Lea County New Mexico. Project Canary's continuous air monitors utilize a precise, laser-based technology that accurately measures, detects, and alerts operators to methane and other emissions.

Chisholm Energy will also seek Project Canary's Upstream (TrustWell™) Certification of its operations. This independent, well-level certification provides third-party verification that the operator has utilized the highest environmental standards and ESG practices in all phases of their operations. Together, monitoring and certification provide both producers and buyers with an independent assessment of the soundness of production operations while enabling improved performance and access to differentiated product markets.

"The market for independent continuous monitoring and certification of responsible operations is growing exponentially. As a result, forward-thinking operators like Chisholm Energy are taking action to strengthen their ESG profiles and enhance environmental performance," said Project Canary co-founder and CEO Chris Romer. "Chisholm Energy's action sets a new benchmark for its Permian peers."

As detailed in the agreement, which includes options to extend to additional pads, the companies expect the 'Canary X' units to be installed in Q4 with TrustWell by Project Canary certifications complete by Q1 2022.

Contacts

Project Canary Brian Miller - Brian.Miller@ProjectCanary.com VP Growth & Policy

Chisholm Energy Aaron Gaydosik - agaydosik@chisholmenergy.com Chief Financial Officer

About the Pilot Participants

Chisholm Energy is a privately held, Fort Worth, Texas based, independent exploration and production company with operating assets in Lea and Eddy counties, New Mexico. The Company is focused on pursuing unconventional resource opportunities in the northern Delaware Basin. Chisholm Energy is led by a seasoned team of oil and gas executives in partnership with Warburg Pincus and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. For more information, visit www.chisholmenergy.com.

Project Canary is an independent certification organization that measures, tracks, and delivers trusted ESG data across the energy value chain. They are the leaders in the rating and certification of responsible energy operating practices and provide science and technology-backed emission profiles via continuous monitoring hardware synced with a real-time dashboard. Project Canary Upstream (TrustWell) Certifications, Midstream Certifications, and Canary Continuous Monitoring help identify the most responsible energy supply chain operators. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators have earned recognition for their uncompromising standards, including being named "Best for the World 2021" B Corp. For more information, visit www.projectcanary.com

