First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) And Labourers International Union Of North America (LiUNA) Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Unite Interests

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The FNMPC and LiUNA are committed to working together to foster First Nation equity ownership of major projects that are developed on their lands, together with increased work opportunities for Indigenous workers...

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The FNMPC and LiUNA are committed to working together to foster First Nation equity ownership of major projects that are developed on their lands, together with increased work opportunities for Indigenous workers in all sectors of the construction industry in Canada. Through the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the FNMPC and LiUNA will strive to achieve our mutual objectives related to the enhancement of the ability of First Nations to maximize benefits from their participation in major projects that impact their traditional territories.

"The signing of this MOU signifies an important partnership for the FNMPC where together with LiUNA, we can work towards the enhancement of the economic well-being for our member First Nations, based on an understanding that a strong Canadian economy benefits from a strong First Nation economy", shared Chief Sharleen Gale, Chair of the FNMPC.

"LiUNA is a strong advocate for training and employing Indigenous workers throughout Canada and has unequivocally endorsed the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Through our work together with the FNMPC, we hope to continue setting the industry standard for the promotion, facilitation, and provision of increased roles for Indigenous workers in all sectors of the construction industry and related fields in Canada", expressed Joseph S. Mancinelli, LiUNA Vice President and Regional Manager of Central and Eastern Canada.

In pursuit of our shared vision, we will be forming a partnership to advance issues of mutual interest and benefit that includes enhancing First Nation contracting and employment opportunities in connection with major projects; enhancing First Nation access to capital to invest in major projects in their territories; enhancing First Nation equity ownership of major project in their territories; and, developing joint strategies to advocate for the enhancement of the above noted interests.

About the FNMPC

The Coalition is a non-political, First Nation led business capacity organization with a growing membership of 70 First Nations nationally. The Coalition's technical services are provided free of cost to First Nations. The Coalition is not industry or project specific in focus and supports the ability of its members, who retain the individual authority to make informed decisions concerning project opportunities.

About LiUNA

LiUNA - Established in 1903 the Labourers' International Union of North America is a powerhouse of highly-skilled workers who build and strengthen communities across North America. Proudly representing over 140 000 Men and Women across various sectors in Canada, predominately in the construction industry, LiUNA continues to be a leading advocate for building a rewarding career in the skilled-trades. With over half-a-million members strong across North America, LiUNA Members are community champions, united through collective bargaining agreements, earning competing wages, health and wellness benefits and the opportunity for advancement. A highly-skilled union workforce at the centre of building vibrant and sustainable communities, LiUNA's representation extends to the industrial sector and over 10 000 members throughout Canada's Healthcare sector. From roads to bridges, tunnels to high-rise, building essential transit and healthcare infrastructure and vast opportunities across Canada's energy portfolio, LiUNA members continue to strengthen our communities and are proactive in giving back to the cities we live, work and build.

SOURCE Labourers International Union of North America (LIUNA)