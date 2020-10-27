First National Realty Partners Hires General Counsel

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners, a leading private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Zain A. Naqvi has joined the team as General Counsel and Head of Legal.

Zain A. Naqvi will be overseeing all legal matters as it relates to sales, acquisitions, leasing and financing of FNRP's portfolio of office and retail properties. Mr. Naqvi brings over a decade of varied and diversified commercial real estate experience, with a focus on acquisitions, sales, investment, commercial financing and leasing transactions, and related litigation. He spent several years practicing in Manhattan at one of New York City's most prestigious commercial real estate law firms, where he represented some of New York City's most prominent real estate developers and landlords, including both privately held and publicly traded REITs, in complex real estate transactions and litigations. He furthered his practice in the real estate group of one of New Jersey's largest law firms, where he concentrated on acquisitions and sales, leasing, and commercial lending.

Mr. Naqvi received his Bachelor of the Arts degree from Rutgers University in 2007 and his Juris Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School in 2010.

Since 2018, Mr. Naqvi has been selected as a "Rising Star" by the prestigious Super Lawyers magazine and has been recognized for his work in the commercial real estate field.

Kurt Padavano, Chief Operating Officer at FNRP said, "We are excited to have Zain join the team at First National Realty Partners and bring his legal skills to make us the most responsive owner and landlord to the needs of our investors, partners and tenants."

