First National Realty Partners Completes The Acquisition Of West Market Street Station In Akron, Ohio

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Whole Foods-anchored neighborhood shopping center located at 1745 West Market Street in Akron, Ohio. The market around West Market Street Station boasts impressive demographics and the property is located at a highly-trafficked intersection in the heart of Akron's most desirable residential neighborhoods. The property adds a secure and stable income stream to FNRP's growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States and marks First National Realty Partners first tenant partnership with Amazon's subsidiary Whole Foods Market.

"We could not be more pleased to have Amazon's Whole Foods as a tenant in our portfolio," said Christopher Palermo, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at First National Realty Partners. "The Whole Foods brand attracts a young, active & health-conscious demographic which we expect to continue to drive significant foot traffic to the rest of the center. FNRP is excited to expand our footprint in the great state of Ohio and to be a part of the Akron community. We look forward to working with Whole Foods and other local stakeholders to ensure the continued success of this location."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for its investors.

