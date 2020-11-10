First National Realty Partners Completes Acquisition Of Lemont Village Square

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Lemont Village Square, a 59,939 square foot Aldi-anchored shopping center located at East 127 th Street and State Street in Lemont, IL. The property was acquired in a brokered transaction and adds another well-located asset to the firm's growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

The center is 96% occupied and features a 17,875 square foot Aldi grocery store. Aldi is complimented by an impressive lineup of tenants including Starbucks, The Learning Experience, Jimmy Johns, AT&T, and Verizon Wireless. The property is situated at a prime location, with over 100,000 people with incomes of over $108,000 within a 5-mile radius.

Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners, commented the following about the transaction: "We are very pleased to add Lemont Village Square to our portfolio. Grocery-anchored properties such as this have performed extremely well throughout the pandemic and remain a top priority for our growing portfolio. I believe that this deal is a prime example of our team's ability to perform and execute as a buyer even through challenging times."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

Contact Information Gina Jehn info@fnrealtypartners.com Investor Relations First National Realty Partners 125 Half Mile Road Suite 207 Red Bank, New Jersey 07747 800-605-4966 https://fnrpusa.com/property/lemont

