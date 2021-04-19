First National Realty Partners Acquires A 339,464 SF Home Depot And Schnucks Dual Anchored Center

RED BANK, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Shoppes at Cross Keys, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 13987 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant, MO. The Shoppes at Cross Keys is a 339,464 SF, 93% occupied, market-dominant shopping center that features a 63,094 square foot Schnucks and a 98,133 square foot Home Depot. The property is located approximately 15 miles north of downtown St. Louis and adds a secure and growing income stream to FNRP's growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

"The Shoppes at Cross Keys is the premier shopping destination in the northern St. Louis market and we are excited to expand our presence in the area and become a member of the Florissant community," said Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at FNRP. "Schnucks, who is the market leading grocer in St. Louis, is joined here by a high-performing Home Depot. Both tenants help drive traffic to the center, which greatly benefits the junior anchors, restaurants, and small shops."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact InformationSam Perreli info@fnrealtypartners.com First National Realty Partners 125 Half Mile Road Suite 207 Red Bank, New Jersey 07701 800-605-4966 https://fnrpusa.com/property/shoppes-at-cross-keys/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-realty-partners-acquires-a-339-464-sf-home-depot-and-schnucks-dual-anchored-center-301271928.html

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC