First National Realty Partners Acquires A 144,469 SF Kroger-Anchored Center In The Nashville MSA

RED BANK, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Shoppes at Hickory Hollow, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 5319 Mount View Road, Antioch, TN. The Shoppes at Hickory Hollow is a 144,469 SF, 97% occupied, market-dominant shopping center that features a 59,112 Square Foot Kroger. The property is located approximately 13 miles Southeast of downtown Nashville and adds a secure and growing income stream to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

"We are thrilled to be adding another high-performing Kroger to the portfolio," said Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. " Nashville has been a target market for us, and we are excited to be acquiring The Shoppes at Hickory Hollow. The high-quality grocery anchor coupled with the strong mix of essential, daily needs tenants is the exact type of deal profile we look for."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

