October 29, 2021
First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Fourth Quarter 2021

At the Board of Directors Meeting held October 28, 2021, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021.

