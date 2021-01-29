First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For First Quarter 2021

At the Board of Directors Meeting held January 28, 2021, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.

At the Board of Directors Meeting held January 28, 2021, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share, payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

