First Midwest Bank And 101.9 The Mix Announce Inspiring Women In Business Award Winner

CHICAGO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank and 101.9 THE MIX are pleased to announce that Shantenekia Phillips, owner of Alabasta Wellness Boutique & Salon in Oak Park, Illinois, has taken the top prize in the 2021 Inspiring Women in...

CHICAGO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank and 101.9 THE MIX are pleased to announce that Shantenekia Phillips, owner of Alabasta Wellness Boutique & Salon in Oak Park, Illinois, has taken the top prize in the 2021 Inspiring Women in Business contest, a program that recognizes and celebrates women-owned businesses in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Phillips received $5,000 to invest in her business and another $5,000 to donate to a local nonprofit organization of her choice, which was Bag Lady Outreach.

"Women entrepreneurs own four out of every 10 businesses in the United States and contribute so much to the vibrancy and economic well-being of our communities." said Cheri Rubocki, Director of Branch Banking at First Midwest Bank. "Shan is a true example of how women business owners are making a positive impact. Over the course of her career, she has been highly engaged in her community, committed to helping women succeed and has consistently inspired and mentored others. She is paving the way for future female entrepreneurs."

Phillips opened Alabasta Wellness Boutique & Salon 15 years ago as a sanctuary for her clients and a safe space that promotes holistic beauty, wellness, self-care, creativity and authenticity. She has also been deeply involved with Sarah's Inn for more than a decade, which is a local domestic violence agency that provides legal help, counseling and additional resources to families in challenging situations. In addition to volunteering as a midnight shift crisis line counselor, Phillips has created several opportunities for her business and clients to support the nonprofit.

Phillips is also the founder of the "Heirloom Piece Project," an organization that runs pop up shops at local women's needs organizations around Mother's Day and Christmas. The concept originally started as a way for Phillips's Alabasta customers to support the mothers of Sarah's Inn and has since expanded to several organizations throughout the community.

"Winning the 2021 Inspiring Women in Business contest is almost bittersweet to celebrate, especially considering the current state of the world, yet I am a firm believer that 'happiness is having something to look forward to,'" Phillips said. "This win and recognition for me represents faith, commitment and service being rewarded and is a testament of how far I've come — and that the right seeds have been sowed and watered along the way."

"THE MIX is truly honored to recognize Shan Phillips and her exceptional contribution to the community through health and wellness as well as domestic violence. This is truly the most inspirational example of making a difference in our community," said Jeff England, Vice President, Market Manager Hubbard Chicago.

First Midwest and 101.9 THE MIX received more than 800 nominations for this year's award. Winners were evaluated on three primary criteria: community involvement, inspiration to others and work-related accomplishments.

Visit www.inspirewomenbiz.com to read more about the winner.

About First MidwestFirst Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) - Get Report is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com .

CONTACT:Maurissa KanterSVP, Director of Corporate Communications708.831.7345 maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com