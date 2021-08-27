First Media's So Yummy TV And Blossom Now Available On The Roku Platform

First Media's So Yummy TV and Blossom television and social media sensations join award-winning First by Babyfirst on the Roku platform in the United States, Latin America and Brazil

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Media announced today the launch of So Yummy and Blossom channels on the Roku platform in the U.S., Latin America and Brazil. First Media was built by women and their brands are designed for engaged, savvy millennial women, creating a network of lifestyle-focused brands built to inspire people every day.

First Media regularly produces the most viewed and shared content globally, with Blossom and So Yummybeing the #1 and #2 pages on Facebook in terms of views per post, respectively.

So Yummy TV presents an entire range of food programming, including new long-format shows such as Unbox'd and Top-Down Challenge, and bite-sized videos with tips and inspiration for the kitchen.

Blossom also offers creative short videos on lifestyle, decor, and fashion hack, along with innovative DIY projects. The app provides resources to inspire and optimize women's lives.

So Yummy TV and Blossom join the First by Babyfirst channel, which is already available on the Roku platform. The award-winning First by Babyfirst app has been carefully developed by educational experts and designed for the academic educational milestones contributing to a head start for toddlers and babies for preschool.

"We have seen great results on Roku from our kid-focused channel, First by Babyfirst, and we are confident that So Yummy and Blossom channels will have the same success on the platform, expanding our content offering to the DIY, Home Decor and Food verticals," said Guy Oranim, CEO of First Media.

"We are happy to welcome So Yummy and Blossom to the Roku platform with their interactive and short-format videos that will surely engage our users and inspire DIY and cooking projects," said Adriana Naves, Head of Content Distribution at Roku.

So Yummy TV, Blossom and First by Babyfirst are now available to download on the Roku Channel Store in the US and Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru.

About First Media

First Media's lifestyle-focused brands inspire people every day to reimagine the ordinary to extraordinary. First Media creates the most engaging content, using human ingenuity and AI-driven algorithms, distributed through its brands, to supply audiences with shoppable ideas and products for a more inspired life. The multi-platform portfolio of entertainment and lifehacking brands including babyfirsttv, So Yummy, Blossom, and Blusher reach more than 170 million fans on cable, digital, and out-of-home each month. The company's data-informed creative studio boasts some of the most-shared and watched original and branded video content online today. Connecting with a highly engaged millennial audience, First Media provides creative content solutions for its brand partners across food, lifestyle, DIY, home decor, beauty, children's programming, and parenting tips. For more information, visit www.first.media.

