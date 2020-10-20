First IntraOp Electron IORT And FLASH HDR System Installed In Canada At Centre Hospitalier De L'Université De Montréal (CHUM)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraOp Medical Corporation announced today the installation of the first electron, intraoperative radiotherapy system (IORT) in Canada, at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM) in Quebec. It is also the first preclinical linear accelerator in Canada to study FLASH radiotherapy. The IntraOp® radiotherapy system has been equipped with an ultra-high dose rate mode that offers CHUM the ability to perform both clinical radiotherapy for treating cancer patients and investigational research.

The CHUM is recognized internationally as a leading institution for medical treatment, teaching, and research. It is one of Canada's largest public hospital and contains one of North America's most comprehensive cancer treatment centers. The CHUM Department of Oncology is dedicated to delivering excellence and leadership in a broad spectrum of cancer research and treatment and focusing on improving individuals' quality of life throughout cancer treatment. CHUM Oncology is known worldwide for its leading-edge technology, education and training in radiotherapy, and cancer care advancements.

The IntraOp® Mobetron® Electron IORT system is a breakthrough technology in delivering intraoperative radiation therapy to cancer patients during surgery. It has a proven history in treating multiple indications with fewer side effects and lower recurrence rates. In pre-clinical investigations, FLASH radiotherapy has demonstrated several biological benefits and an improved therapeutic index by producing a protective effect for normal tissue. This emerging therapy has the potential to expand and improve patient cancer treatments.

"CHUM is excited about IntraOp's FLASH HDR technology and how it will help us with cancer care breakthroughs. The system is ideal for our patients and our hospital. We saw an opportunity to acquire leading-edge electron IORT technology to expand patient treatments in breast, pancreas, head, neck, colorectal, gynecological and other cancers and serve a dual purpose for advancing our research in FLASH radiotherapy," said Dr. David Roberge, MD, Head of Radiation Oncology of CHUM.

"We congratulate the CHUM on the first IntraOp electron radiotherapy system in Montreal, Canada. We are excited to support the CHUM on expanding electron IORT treatments to patients and look forward to working with Dr. Roberge and the team on research advancements in FLASH radiotherapy with electrons," said Derek T. DeScioli, Chief Executive Officer of IntraOp Medical Corporation.

About IntraOp Medical Corporation IntraOp ® is the leading innovator of electron therapy devices for treating cancer. IntraOp's compact and mobile linear accelerators enable oncologists to deliver effective, precise, and affordable radiation therapy at the point of care; thereby enabling new treatment options for patients and increasing the accessibility of effective treatment. Leading oncologists, hospitals, and research centers all over the world utilize IntraOp's products to improve patient care. Based in Sunnyvale, California, IntraOp is a cancer care company dedicated to Accelerating the Cure. For more information please visit www.intraop.com

