First-in-nation Initiative Between Greater Boston Building Trades Unions & Contractors And Global Health Leader Partners In Health Will Promote COVID-19 Safety In Construction Industry And Beyond

Partners In Health joins with Boston's building trades unions and contractor partners to set the highest safety standards in the nation, and to promote and operationalize workplace testing, tracing, treatment and public awareness campaign

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the strong base of COVID-19 preventative measures and standards established by the union construction labor-management partnership in the spring and summer, the Greater Boston Building Trades Unionsand their construction industry partners have teamed up with internationally renowned nonprofit Partners In Health (PIH),local non-profit public health agency Harbor Health Services,and City of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh to forge a national model for COVID-19 safety and prevention.

"Safety is always our top priority -- both on and off the job. Today, we're excited to launch Construction Stops COVID. We thank Mayor Walsh for connecting us with global and local public health experts to create the strongest possible safety protocols in order to win the fight against COVID-19. The Greater Boston Building Trades Unions, along with our union contractor partners, are honored and excited to be teaming up with Partners In Health, Harbor Health Services, the City of Boston, and the City of Cambridge in order to kick-off what we believe will become a national model for COVID-19 safety and prevention within our industry and beyond," said Brian Doherty, General Agent of the Greater Boston Building Trades Unions.

The innovative collaboration between the Greater Boston Building Trades Unions & Contractors, Partners In Health and Harbor Health Services will introduce testing hubs where there are high concentrations of construction activity throughout the region, and an industry-specific public awareness campaign to keep workers and their families safe at work and at home. The multi-platform public awareness campaign will be promoted through a range of platforms across the entire Boston metropolitan area.

