First-in-Class Biologic Eye Drop Regener-Eyes® Announces New Website Domain

PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regener-Eyes®, a first-in-class biologic eye drop made of naturally occurring cytokines and growth factors, is pleased to announce its new website domain name. The new domain is www.regenereyes.com.

The www.regenereyes.com website continues to work the same as the prior site and features a rebranded, streamlined design that is easily navigated by eye care professionals and patients. The new website domain includes an area for physicians that contains descriptive information on both Regener-Eyes® products; Regener-Eyes® Professional Strength and Regener-Eyes® LITE. There is also an online registration from that eye care professionals can complete and submit to begin scripting product for their patients.

"We are excited to announce our new domain name www.regenereyes.com and its identifiable connection to the company. Regener-Eyes is focused and committed to ensure the patients and eye care professionals we serve are made aware of the new site domain while we continue to provide stellar customer service to all," commented C. Randall Harrell, M.D., CEO and Founder of Regener-Eyes.

About Regener-Eyes®Regener-Eyes® is a sterile biologic eye drop made of anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors. With over millions of treatments, Regener-Eyes® has a great safety profile due to it being sterile SAL10 -6 and acellular, meaning all cells are taken out of the product and leaving pure proteins. For more information on our first in class biologic eye drop, please visit regenereyes.com , follow us Instagram , like us on Facebook , subscribe and watch us on YouTube and connect with us on LinkedIn .

