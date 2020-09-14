First Hospitals In The World Adopt Genesis Robotic Technology For Cardiac Heart Rhythm Disorders

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (STXS) - Get Report, the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced it has completed installations of the world's first Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) systems to treat heart rhythm disorders at Helsinki University Hospital in Finland and Banner - University Medicine Heart Institute in Phoenix, Arizona.

"The clinical benefits of robotics in electrophysiology have been extensively documented at our hospital over many years," said Dr. Pekka Raatikainen, Chief of Electrophysiology and Pacing at the Heart and Lung Center at Helsinki University Central Hospital. "With the adoption of the first Genesis systems in the world, we are proud to be a pioneer in the process of advancing robotic technology for the benefits of patients and the medical community."

"The capabilities of robotics are growing at a rapid rate, moving us toward a paradigm shift in our practice," said Dr. J. Peter Weiss, Director of Ventricular Arrhythmia Management and Robotics at Banner - University Medicine Heart Institute. "I am extremely excited to play a part in bringing this advanced technology to our community of patients and heart rhythm specialists throughout Phoenix and beyond."

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias, abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, certain arrhythmias can significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest. The Genesis RMN ® system provides the established benefits and reliability of RMN in a highly innovative architecture that is faster, smaller, lighter, and more flexible. Adopting the Genesis RMN system reflects a commitment to using the most advanced technologies to enhance patient care.

"Patients with medical conditions from the most complex to the most common seek us out for care in part because we remain on the cutting edge in technology and safety," said Kristi McShay, Assistant Vice President for the Cardiovascular Line at Banner Health. "We are pleased to be the first in the nation to offer this new generation of robotics for treating heart rhythm disorders."

"This technology allows us to positively address the increasing number of patients with complex arrhythmias. In addition, it provides us a competitive advantage to other Nordic centers concerning education and learning," said Antti Vento, Medical Director of Helsinki Heart and Lung Center.

About Stereotaxis Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis' systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

