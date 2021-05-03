First Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces Name Change To BayFirst Financial Corp.

The shareholders of First Home Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FHBI) (the "Company"), the parent of First Home Bank, approved the change of the Company's name to BayFirst Financial Corp.

The shareholders of First Home Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FHBI) (the "Company"), the parent of First Home Bank, approved the change of the Company's name to BayFirst Financial Corp. The name change is effective immediately. The name of the Company's banking subsidiary will remain as First Home Bank.

BayFirst Financial Corp. trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FHBI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the bank at www.otcmarkets.com.

About BayFirstBayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is from its wholly owned subsidiary, First Home Bank, which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. First Home Bank is a Federal Reserve member and a state-chartered banking institution. The Bank operates six full-service office locations, 29 mortgage loan production offices, and is a top nation-wide SBA lender.

BayFirst Financial Corp., through the bank, offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services including various types of deposit accounts and loans for businesses and individuals. As of March 31, 2021, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.7 billion in total assets, of which $967 million consisted of loans made under the Payroll Protection Program.

