First Global Digital Transformation, Blockchain, DeFi, AI, Smart Cities, Social Impact, Big Data Openbusinesscouncil.org Awards With Citiesabc.com And World Smart Cities Forum Offer $1m In Prizes, Startups Incentives In A Time Of Covid-19

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The openbusinesscouncil.org / citiesabc.com Global Digital Transformation Summit Awards is an online event with the aim to strengthen businesses, startups and government's strategies post COVID-19.

The awards jury panel is made up of technology influencers and academics in partnership with the World Smart Cities Forum, and top universities.

The awards will recognize and celebrate innovative businesses and solutions having a positive impact on Society.

120+ top experts and government officials on a 3-day summit/awards event will be on April 20th and 21st, with the awards taking place on April 22nd .

and 21st, with the awards taking place on . The previous summit included government officials like Minister of Science and Technology of Japan ; Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development in Ukraine , Deputy Minister of Science and Technology in Vietnam ; Minister of Communications of Malaysia , AI and tech experts like Ben Goertzel and Eric van der Kleij .

openbusinesscouncil and citiesabc present the Global Digital Transformation Summit and Awards, to tackle challenges and opportunities for businesses, cities and governments in a time of COVID-19.

The digital transformation openbusinesscouncil 3-day summit provides access to a unique audience and has indirect digital streaming in social media, that reaches over 10 million people. The participants include global tech thought leaders, top entrepreneurs, startup organisations, accelerators, investors, authors and governments involved in business tech innovation.

Dinis Guarda, and Hilton Supra Founders of openbusinesscouncil / citiesabc, said: "We started the openbusinesscouncil summit and awards after working with global businesses and governments where we recognised the urgency to create awareness for digital transformation, 4IR tech to empower businesses and SMEs in the framework of Society 5.0."

The openbusinesscouncil digital summit will cover the following topics:

4IR / Society 5.0 - / Smart business & Smart Government Digital Transformation in the context of - AI Blockchain / Robotics, AI and Machine Learning Energy - Renewable Energies / Green cities / Sustainable solutions / Green Deal / Carbon Neutral Smart Cities - Supply Chain & Infrastructure / The Circular Economy / Govtech / Healthtech / Proptech FinTech - ESG Investments / VCs & DeFi (Decentralized Finance) Social Impact - Accessibility / Financial Inclusion / Empowerment /Data Literacy

The openbusinesscouncil citiesabc digital awards on the 22nd of April will showcase and champion the excellence of innovation and technologies by startups within the following six categories:

AI; Blockchain, DeFi; Smart Cities; Digital Wellness, Wellbeing, HealthTech; Social media /Big Data/ Analytics; Social Impact

The jury includes leading personalities like Professor Yu Xiong, Associate Dean International Surrey University; Jaewon Peter Chun, President at World Smart Cities Forum, and Michael Stanley Jones, United Nations, Debra Ruth Global tech and social impact influencer among others.

The awards participation is open for any businesses, startups and organisations involved in creating innovative solutions in the six award categories. Winners of the awards will have access to over $1m in total prizes which include investment opportunities, media outreach, PR, other business credits and startups' incentives.

The inaugural summit reached 50,000+ live views 300,000+ post-live views with a global media outreach in social media and PR of over 10 million people. The April 2021 summit and awards are expected to far exceed this with the addition of more key speakers and participants.

The award registration is open for businesses, startups, companies and organisations: https://openbusinesscouncil.org/summit/application-form/ The event will be streamed in the fast-growing Dinis Guarda YouTube Podcast series https://www.youtube.com/c/DinisGuarda/videos Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/openbusinesscouncil-summit-and-awards-tickets-136828817677 For more information https://openbusinesscouncil.org/summit/ Summit & Awards video: https://youtu.be/hb9hnc9NHu0

Media and Contact: Serafima Semkina serafima.semkina@ztudium.com +447771321078

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-global-digital-transformation-blockchain-defi-ai-smart-cities-social-impact-big-data-openbusinesscouncilorg-awards-with-citiesabccom-and-world-smart-cities-forum-offer-1m-in-prizes-startups-incentives-in-a-time-of-301222024.html

SOURCE openbusinesscouncil